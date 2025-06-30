Texas State exit fee revealed: How much will Bobcats have to pay Sun Belt to join Pac-12?

Texas State is leaving the Sun Belt Conference to join the Pac-12. According to Chris Vannini on X (formerly known as Twitter), Texas State's board has approved the $5 million exit fee to leave the Sun Belt and join the Pac-12.

This marks the beginning of the end of the Bobcats' stint in the Sun Belt.

According to the New York Times, the Texas State Bobcats are set to be the Pac-12's eighth football-playing full member in 2026. This move will ensure the rebuilt conference has the minimum number of members required to continue as an NCAA conference. It signals their return after years of turmoil and uncertainty.

The Bobcats paid the buyout just in time, as it could have risen to a whopping $10 million had it been paid on Tuesday. The Bobcats, fresh off back-to-back eight-win seasons, will fancy their chances in 2025 before switching conferences in 2026.

What's next for Texas State?

The Texas State Bobcats can look forward to even better times under coach G.J. Kinne. According to Sports Illustrated, Kinne signed a seven-year contract worth $2 million annually in November, and he'll look to build on the success he's achieved in his time as the head coach.

The 2024 campaign was particularly impressive as the Bobcats recorded wins over UTSA, UL Monroe, Southern Miss and Southern Alabama, earning bowl game eligibility.

They defeated North Texas to close out their season in style. The Bobcats were a tantalizing target for the Pac-12, and the conference has now secured a treasured and talented new member.

The Bobcats will start the 2025 campaign with a home game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles. They have tricky matchups against Arizona State University, Nicholls, Troy and more if they're looking to record yet another winning campaign.

The goal at the start of the season will be to qualify for the expanded College Football Playoffs.

