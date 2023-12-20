Texas State vs Rice Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 26 | First Responder Bowl

The Texas State Bobcats play the Rice Owls on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET in the First Responder Bowl.

Texas State (7-5) ended their season with a 52-44 home win over South Alabama. Meanwhile, Rice (6-6) became bowl-eligible in their final game of the season with a 24-21 home win over Florida Atlantic.

Texas State vs Rice: Game Details

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats (7-5) vs Rice Owls (6-6)

Date & Time: Tuesday, Dec. 26: 5:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Texas State vs Rice: Betting Odds

Spread

Texas State -5.5 (-110)

Rice +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Texas State -225

Rice +185

Total

Over 59 (-110)

Under 59 (-110)

Texas State vs Rice: Picks

Texas State will be starting TJ Finley at quarterback, who has been solid this season.

Finley should be able to crave up this Rice secondary, so take him to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns and take him to go over his passing yards. In his last full five games, he has thrown over 1.5 passing touchdowns in four of them and averaging 303.8 passing yards per game.

Rice, meanwhile, has a good quarterback in AJ Padgett, but in his four games this season, he has struggled with turnovers.

In his last two games with the Owls, he threw a pick in both of them, throwing three overall. Texas State, meanwhile, has forced an interception in two of its last four games.

Texas State vs Rice: Head-to-head

Texas State and Rice have never played each other in college football.

Players not playing

With bowl games, several players sit out because of the NFL Draft or transfer portal, and the First Responder Bowl is no different.

Texas State

CJ Rogers, QB (transfer portal)

Josh Berry, RB (transfer portal)

Calvin Hill, RB (transfer portal)

Graham Faloona, LB (transfer portal)

Ronnie Hamrick II, CB (transfer portal)

Rice

Jordan Dunbar, CB (transfer portal)

Texas State vs Rice: Prediction

The Texas State Bobcats's defense has been a problem all season, but Rice doesn't have the best offense and likely won't be able to take advantage.

The Bobcats' offense, meanwhile, has been solid and is led by TJ Finley who should carve up the Rice secondary. In what should be a high-scoring game, take the better offense.

Prediction: Texas State to win by a touchdown

