Texas Tech to induct former HC Mike Leach into the Hall of Honor: Leach joins former QB Kliff Kingsbury in Red Raiders' 2023 class

Mike Leach was a legendary figure for the Texas Tech Red Raiders and will now be honored in their Hall of Honor this season. Fittingly, the coach, who died Dec. 12 due to complications from a heart condition, will be enshrined with one of his best quarterbacks, Kliff Kingsbury.

Leach was an integral part of making the Red Raiders reach national prominence.

What did Leach do for the program and what success did he bring to merit this honor?

How good was Mike Leach as the Texas Tech Red Raiders coach?

Mike Leach coached the Texas Tech Red Raiders from 2000-2009. It was his first head coaching job in college football as he was hired away from being the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Oklahoma Sooners, another Big 12 team at that juncture.

Throughout his 10-year stint with the program, the Red Raiders went 84-43 (47-33) and going 5-4 in bowl games. That made Leach the winningest coach in the history of the program.

He brought an innovative Air Raid offensive attack to the Red Raiders, doing extremely well with that philosophy in a sport that was changing to more of a passing game.

Kliff Kingsbury was Leach's first quarterback and put up incredible numbers for the program. He surpassed 12,000 passing yards at Texas Tech.

Mike Leach's tenure ended in 2009 after being fired due to allegations that he mistreated wide receiver Adam James. The allegation was that Leach forced James to stand inside a dark shed because Leach believed he was faking concussion symptoms. The program and Mike Leach never reconciled before his death. Leach filed a lawsuit to collect $2.5 million, which he believed the university owed him.

Leach will be entering the Hall of Honor, which is for nonathletes, while Kingsbury is entering the Hall of Fame as a quarterback. The ceremony will be on Sept. 29, and they will be honored on the field the following day when Texas Tech hosts Houston.

