Texas Tech vs. Baylor Prediction & Betting Tips - October 7 | College Football Week 6

The Texas Tech Red Raiders head to McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 7, to take on the Baylor Bears. This Week 6 matchup of the 2023 college football season will see the two Big 12 teams battling for victory.

The Red Raiders are on the road in this conference game. Texas Tech is currently a perfect 2-3 (1-1), coming off a 49-28 home victory on Saturday against the Houston Cougars. Meanwhile, Baylor is also 2-3 (1-1) and is coming off a 36-35 road victory against the UCF Knights in Week 5.

Texas Tech vs. Baylor Prediction

The offense for Texas Tech has been doing a good job, averaging 25.6 points on 404.8 total yards per game. Senior quarterback Tyler Shough has been doing decently well and is 67-of-111 (60.4 completion percentage) for 746 yards with seven touchdowns to four interceptions.

Senior running back Tahj Brooks has been running the ball well, with 83 rushing attempts for 518 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and three rushing touchdowns while also grabbing eight passes for 31 yards (3.9 yards per reception).

The Red Raiders' defense has also been decent, allowing 24.8 points on 375.8 total yards per game. They need to limit the running game against as they have allowed 147.8 rushing yards. Texas Tech has eight total sacks, five interceptions, four forced fumbles and a pair of fumble recoveries.

The Baylor Bears offense has been stagnant, with 23.2 points on 413 total yards per game. Junior quarterback Blake Shapen returned from injury and is 42-of-65 (64.6 completion percentage) for 596 yards with three touchdown passes.

Sophomore running back Richard Reese has been doing well on the ground as he has 45 rushes for 225 yards (5.0 yards per carry) with a pair of rushing touchdowns.

The defense has given up 28.4 points on 394.6 total yards per game, with 184 rushing yards allowed per game heading into this matchup. They have recorded 11 total sacks, three interceptions, 15 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Prediction: Texas Tech 33-30

Texas Tech vs. Baylor betting tips

Texas Tech is 2-3 ATS this season

Baylor is 1-3-1 ATS this season

Baylor has had the under hit in five of its last seven home games

Texas Tech has had the under hit in eight of the previous 12 games

Texas Tech vs. Baylor head-to-head

These two teams have been very similar when competing against one another, as this is the 82nd time they face each other. Baylor has the slight edge here as the Bears have a 41-39-1 all-time record and won the previous two, including a 45-17 road win last season.

Where to watch Texas Tech vs. Baylor

The game between Texas Tech and Baylor will be aired at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The game will also be available on the ESPN+ app, so you can watch it while on the move.