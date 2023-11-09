Texas Tech vs Kansas Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 11 | NCAAF season 2023

There is an interesting Big 12 matchup in Week 11 of the college football season as the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the 16th-ranked Kansas Jayhawks face off.

The Red Raiders (4-5, 3-3 in Big 12) are trying to become bowl-eligible as they are coming off a 35-28 home victory on Thursday against the TCU Horned Frogs. The Jayhawks (7-2, 4-2) are playing extremely well and are on a two-game winning streak after a 28-21 road win over the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas: Game details

Fixture: Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5, 3-3) vs. Kansas Jayhawks (7-2, 4-2)

Date and Time: November 11, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas

Texas Tech vs. Kansas: Betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Texas Tech Red Raiders +3.5 (-110) Over 62 (-108) +154 Kansas Jayhawks -3.5 (-110) Under 62 (-112) -185

Texas Tech vs. Kansas: Picks

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have been running the football at a good level throughout the year. They are 44th in the nation with 172.7 rushing yards per game.

Senior running back Tahj Brooks has been an outstanding player as he has 193 rushing attempts for 1,037 yards (5.4 yards per attempt) with 7 rushing touchdowns. With 100+ rushing yards in four of his last five games, expect over 100 rushing yards for Brooks once again.

The Kansas Jayhawks have been playing very well on the ground as well and are 19th in the category with an average of 198.1 rushing yards per game.

Junior running back Devin Neal has been doing very well as he has 136 carries for 828 yards (6.1 yards per attempt) with 9 rushing touchdowns. He has found the end zone three times in their last two games, so go with Neal to do so once again.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas: Key injuries

Texas Tech

Tight end Mason Tharp - Undisclosed (Out)

Defensive lineman Blake Burris - Knee (Out)

Tight end Charles Robinson - Ankle (Out)

Offensive lineman Cole Spencer - Foot (Out)

Linebacker Wesley Smith - Back (Out)

Quarterback Tyler Shough - Leg (Out)

Linebacker Isaac Smith - Knee (Out)

Kansas

Cornerback Ra'Mello Dotson - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Trevor Wilson - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Quarterback Jalon Daniels - Back (Out)

Running back Billy Conaway - Undisclosed (Out)

Texas Tech vs. Kansas: Head-to-head

This will be the 25th game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Kansas Jayhawks. The Red Raiders have won 22 of these 24 games and are on a three-game winning streak in the series. They faced off last season, with the Red Raiders picking up a 43-28 home win.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas: Prediction

The Red Raiders are fighting for their lives while the Jayhawks are solidified in their status. These defenses have been extremely similar in the previous three games, as each program gave up 31.0 ppg. All in all, go with the Texas Tech Red Raiders to cover the spread.

Prediction: Texas Tech Red Raiders +3.5