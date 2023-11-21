Texas Tech vs Texas prediction, odds and picks - Nov. 24 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Texas Tech Red Raiders go on the road to play the Texas Longhorns on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Texas Tech (6-5, 5-3 Big 12) is coming off a 24-23 win over UCF last week. Texas (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) beat Iowa State last weekend and is in the driver's seat to be in the Big 12 championship game.

Texas Tech vs. Texas: Game details

Fixture: Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5) vs. Texas Longhorns (10-1)

Date & Time: Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Texas Tech vs. Texas: Betting odds

Spread

Texas Tech +13 (-112)

Texas -13 (-108)

Moneyline

Texas Tech +390

Texas -520

Total

Over 53.5 (-110)

Under 53.5 (-110)

Texas Tech vs Texas: Picks

Texas Tech is led by running back Tahj Brooks, the focal point of the Red Raiders offense. In this game, Texas Tech will look to establish the run early and often, so I like Brooks to go over his rushing yards and expect him to find the endzone. Brooks scored a touchdown in seven straight games, averaging 129.29 rushing yards per game.

Texas, meanwhile, will go as far as quarterback Quinn Ewers takes it. In this spot, I like Ewers to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns. After returning from his injury, he has thrown three touchdowns in two games. However, the Red Raiders defense has struggled this season.

Texas Tech vs. Texas: Head-to-head

Texas Tech and Texas have played each other 72 times, with the Longhorns leading the all-time series 54-18. However, the Red Raiders won last year, which snapped Texas' four-game win streak.

Texas Tech vs Texas: Prediction

If the Texas Longhorns win this game, they will qualify for the Big 12 championship game. Their path to the college football playoff is still alive.

The Longhorns will be fired up to clinch a spot in the Big 12 championship game on their own, as Texas' offense will be too much for Texas Tech's defense here, which has struggled at times this season.

Prediction: Texas wins by 14.

