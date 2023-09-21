Texas vs. Baylor Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

The third-ranked Texas Longhorns head to Baylor to play the Bears on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET in Week 4 of college football.

Texas is currently 3-0 this season and is coming off a 31-10 win over Wyoming. In Week 2, the Longhorns had arguably the win of the season as Texas went to Tuscaloosa and beat Alabama 34-24. In Week 1, the Longhorns beat Rice 37-10 at home.

In the win over Wyoming, Ewers and the offense struggled at times. With that, Texas' head coach Steve Sarkisian knows Ewers has to be better this week.

“He’s been in some big-time environments and has performed at the highest level in those environments," said Sarkisian. "And maybe in some other ones, not so hot. But I think he’s learned from those, and so I trust in Quinn. This guy is more than capable of having a big-time season for us.”

Baylor, meanwhile, is 1-2 and started the season with a 42-31 upset loss at home to Texas State. The Bears then lost 20-13 to Utah at home and in Week 3, won their first game of the season against LIU 30-7.

Texas vs. Baylor head-to-head record and key numbers

Texas vs. Baylor is a storied rivalry in the state of Texas.

Longhorns lead the all-time series 80-28-4.

On the road, Texas is 31-18-2 against Baylor.

Texas vs. Baylor prediction

Texas is a -15-point favorite on the road, but the Longhorns come into this matchup with a bad taste in their mouth after a disappointing game against Wyoming.

Baylor has struggled this season offensively as the Bears struggle to finish drives. Defensively, Baylor has a lot of problems as Texas State was able to march down the field with ease. He has the ability to pick apart this Bears' secondary against an offense led by Quinn Ewers.

Texas should be able to go on the road and cruise to a big road win, as the Longhorns offense will be too much for the Bears.

Prediction: Texas 35, Baylor 13

Texas vs. Baylor Betting Tips

Tip 1: Texas -15 -110

Tip 2: Under 51.5 -112

