Texas vs. Houston football prediction, odds, and picks - Oct. 21

The Texas Longhorns are in Houston to play the Cougars on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. ET.

Texas is 5-1 and coming off a bye week, and lost to the Oklahoma Sooners in their last outing. Houston, meanwhile, is 3-3 and coming off a 41-39 comeback win over West Virginia. The Longhorns still have a shot at making the college football playoff but will need to win out to make it.

Texas vs. Houston: Match Details

Fixture: Texas Longhorns (5-1) vs. Houston Cougars (3-3)

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. ET.

Venue: TDECU Stadium.

Texas vs. Houston Betting Odds

Spread

Texas: -23.5 (-110)

Houston: +23.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Texas: -2100

Houston: +1100

Total

Over 61 (-110)

Under 61 (-110)

Texas vs. Houston: Picks

The Texas Longhorns are led by Quinn Ewers, who's one of the best quarterbacks in the country. After the loss to Oklahoma and a bye week, this Longhorns offense should be looking to make a statement, so take Ewers over passing yards and over passing touchdowns in this one.

The Houston Cougars, meanwhile, also have a good offense with quarterback Donovan Smith who threw for four passing touchdowns last week. Texas' defense does struggle, so will likely give up a touchdown or two, so take Smith over passing yards here as Houston will be forced to throw after trailing early.

Texas vs. Houston: Head-to-head

The Texas Longhorns are 16-7-2 head-to-head over the Houston Cougars. Texas has won the last seven matchups between the schools, including the last three in Houston.

Texas vs. Houston: Prediction

The Texas Longhorns will be fired up to come out and make a statement here after losing to the Oklahoma Sooners two weeks ago at the last minute. The loss was heartbreaking, but Texas still has the chance to make the playoffs this season.

The Longhorns will come out of the gates early, get out to a lead and dominate the game. Texas' defense is a bit of a concern and will likely give up a touchdown or two, but the Longhorns will cruise to a lopsided win.

Prediction: Texas blows out Houston.

