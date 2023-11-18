Texas vs Iowa State prediction, odds and picks - November 18 | NCAAF season 2023

Week 12 of the college football season has an interesting matchup as the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Cyclones face off in some Big 12 Conference action.

The Longhorns (9-1, 6-1 in Big 12) are dominating right now. They are on a four-game winning streak after a 29-26 road victory on Saturday against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes (6-4, 5-2) are trying to get into the Big 12 Championship Game discussion. They are coming off a 45-13 road win over the BYU Cougars on Saturday.

Texas vs. Iowa State match details

Fixture: Texas Longhorns (9-1, 6-1) vs. Iowa State Hawkeyes (6-4, 5-2)

Date and Time: November 18, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa

Texas vs. Iowa State betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Texas Longhorns -7.5 (-105) Over 47 (-108) -285 Iowa State Cyclones +7.5 (-115) Under 47 (-112) +230

Texas vs. Iowa State picks

The Texas Longhorns have been a great passing offense throughout the season as they are 28th in the nation with 275.8 passing yards per game.

Sophomore quarterback Quinn Ewers has been playing well as he is 173-of-246 (70.3 completion percentage) for 2,232 yards with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He was able to get the rust off in his first game back from his shoulder injury so go with the over on his passing touchdowns in this game.

The Iowa State Cyclones have been a middle-of-the-pack passing team throughout the season. They are 78th in the country with 218.6 passing yards per game.

Freshman quarterback Rocco Becht has been doing a decent job as he is 177-of-285 (62.1 completion percentage) for 2,121 yards with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions. With just three touchdown passes in his previous three games, go with the under on passing touchdowns.

Texas vs. Iowa State key injuries

Texas

Defensive back Jalen Catalon: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Running back Jonathan Brooks: Knee (OUT)

Iowa State

Tight end DeShawn Hanika: Suspension (OUT)

Texas vs. Iowa State head-to-head

This is the 21st-ever meeting between the Texas Longhorns and the Iowa State Hawkeyes with the former holding a 15-5 advantage. Texas won the most recent matchup as they picked up a 24-21 home win last season.

Texas vs. Iowa State prediction

Given their recent performances, the Texas Longhorns should dominate in this game. With Quinn Ewers having a week removed from his injury, he is expected to be delivering for the team. Even with the Jonathan Brooks injury, go with the Texas Longhorns to cover the spread in this game and win by multiple possessions.

Prediction: Texas Longhorns -7.5