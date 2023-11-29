Texas vs Oklahoma State Big 12 Championship game prediction, odds and picks - Dec 2, 2023

The Texas Longhorns play the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday at noon ET in the Big 12 Championship game.

Texas (11-1) is coming off a 57-7 win against Texas Tech, but they are ranked seventh and will need some help to get to the college football playoffs. Oklahoma State (9-3) defeated BYU 40-34 in overtime to win a Big 12 title game berth.

Texas vs Oklahoma State: Game Details

Fixture: Texas Longhorns (11-1) vs Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-3)

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 2 at noon ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium

Texas vs Oklahoma State: Betting Odds

Spread

Texas: -14.5 (-110)

Oklahoma State: +14.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Texas -600

Oklahoma State +440

Total

Over 56 (-110)

Under 56 (-110)

Texas vs Oklahoma State: Picks

The Texas Longhorns' offense has been explosive all season, and it was on display last week. In the Big 12 Championship game, take Quinn Ewers to throw over 265.5 passing yards at -115. Ewers has thrown over 265.5 passing yards in two of his last three games and three of his last five games.

Oklahoma State, meanwhile, is led by running back Ollie Gordon who might be the best running back in college football. The entire Cowboys offense goes through Gordon, and he'll get plenty of carries here, so take him to rush for over 103.5 yards at -115. Gordon has gone over this number in eight of his last nine games and will likely get 25+ carries in this game.

Texas vs Oklahoma State: Head-to-head

Texas is 26-11 all-time against Oklahoma State. The last meeting between the schools was on Oct. 22, 2022, and it was the Cowboys who won 41-34. Oklahoma State is currently on a two-game win streak against the Longhorns.

Texas vs Oklahoma State: Prediction

If Texas wants to make the college football playoffs, they must win this matchup and hope that other games go their way as well. The Longhorns match up very well against Oklahoma State and should cruise to a double-digit point win.

The Cowboys' defense has struggled over the last three weeks, surrendering 36.33 points per game to Oklahoma State. This Texas offense will be the greatest they've faced this season, with Ewers able to tear up the Cowboys' defense and help the Longhorns win in a blowout.

Prediction: Texas covers the spread in a blowout.

