Texas vs TCU Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 11 | NCAAF season 2023

We have a solid Big 12 Conference game in Week 11 as the seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns are on the road to face the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Longhorns (8-1, 5-1 in Big 12) are playing extremely well and are on a three-game winning streak after a 33-30 overtime win on Saturday. The Horned Frogs (4-5, 2-4) are on a two-game losing streak as they lost on Thursday against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Texas vs. TCU: Game details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fixture: Texas Longhorns (8-1, 5-1) vs. TCU Horned Frogs (4-5, 2-4)

Date and Time: November 11, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Amon G. Carter in Fort Worth, Texas

Texas vs. TCU: Betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Texas Longhorns -10 (-110) Over 53.5 (-110) -380 TCU Horned Frogs +10 (-110) Under 53.5 (-110) +300

Texas vs. TCU: Picks

The Texas Longhorns have been a strong running team throughout the season as they are 32nd in college football averaging 185.6 rushing yards per game.

Sophomore running back Jonathan Brooks has been an incredible player as he has 166 rushing attempts for 1,035 yards (6.2 yards per attempt) with 8 rushing touchdowns. With Quinn Ewers still on the sidelines, it will be interesting to see how he does and he should find the end zone with 5 rushing touchdowns in his last five games.

The TCU Horned Frogs have been one of the best passing teams in the sport. Their average of 296.6 passing yards per game is good for 16th in the nation.

Backup freshman quarterback Josh Hoover has been okay this season. He is 105-of-175 (60.0 completion percentage) for 1,148 yards with 7 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. With 5 interceptions in his last three games, take the over on his interception total.

Texas vs. TCU: Key injuries

Texas

Defensive back Jalen Catalon - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Quarterback Quinn Ewers - Shoulder (Out)

TCU

Wide receiver Jack Bech - Undisclosed (Out)

Wide receiver Warren Thompson - Undisclosed (Out)

Tight end Chase Curtis - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Dylan Wright - Undisclosed (Out)

Quarterback Chandler Morris - Knee (Out)

Texas vs. TCU: Head-to-head

This game will be the 94th game between the Texas Longhorns and the TCU Horned Frogs. The Longhorns have dominated with a 64-28-1 record but the Horned Frogs were able to pick up a 17-10 win last season.

Texas vs. TCU: Prediction

With both teams dealing with their backup quarterback, I love the Texas Longhorns in this spot. They should be able to dominate as looking at the offenses lately, the Longhorns are scoring 33.8 ppg in their last five games while the Horned Frogs put up 22.3 ppg in their previous four. Go with the Texas Longhorns to dominate here and cover the spread.

Prediction: Texas Longhorns -10