Texas vs Texas Tech football history: H2H, Records, and more

The Texas vs Texas Tech football rivalry is always interesting as the winner receives the other school's chancellor's sterling silver boot spurs. However, with the Texas Longhorns heading to the Southeastern Conference next season, this annual tradition may be gone.

The seventh-ranked Texas Longhorns (10-1, 7-1 in Big 12) need to show dominance in this game if they want to have a chance to be in the College Football Playoff or even a Big 12 Conference Championship Game. A loss here would mean things would need to fall their way in the tiebreakers to ensure the Big 12 Title Game appearance.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5, 5-3) are looking to end the season strong as they prepare for a bowl game and are on a three-game winning streak.

With the weather at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium expected not to play a factor in the 2023 edition of this rivalry, it is a perfect time to discuss some of the history of this matchup. Let's take a look at some of the more memorable games from the Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders games.

Texas vs Texas Tech: Head-to-Head

This game will be the 73rd game between the Texas Longhorns and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Longhorns have been in control of this Texas vs Texas Tech series as they hold a 54-18 record against the Red Raiders all-time.

Notable records in the Texas vs Texas Tech series

The largest margin of victory was back in the 1999 game as the Longhorns were able to pick up a 58-7 victory. The largest win for the Red Raiders happened a few years prior as in 1994, they had a 33-9 win. Since 2000, the Texas Longhorns have completely controlled this game, having won 18 times.

When was the last time Texas won against Texas Tech?

The Texas Longhorns have been in control of this series, as we talked about earlier. Their most recent win was back on September 25, 2021. While playing at home in Austin, the Longhorns put up 70 points and won 70-35 over the Red Raiders.

When was the last time Texas Tech won against Texas?

The last time the Texas Tech Red Raiders won against the Texas Longhorns was last season. On September 24, 2022, the Red Raiders picked up a 37-34 home win. This victory snapped a four-game losing streak by Texas Tech in the series.