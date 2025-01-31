Tez Johnson names three NFL WRs he idolizes

Tez Johnson is one of many standout wide receivers at the Senior Bowl. Johnson enjoyed a stellar college football career and will fancy his chances in the 2025 NFL draft.

While speaking to a reporter after Day 3 of the showcase, Johnson mentioned three wide receivers he looks up to in the NFL: Tank Dell, Cooper Kupp, and Tyler Lockett.

When asked for the rationale behind his choices, Johnson spoke about Tank Dell's ability to find separation, Cooper Kupp's route running and decision-making, and Tyler Lockett's ability to go to the ground.

The future NFL draftee also spoke about his eagerness to face off against the best defensive backs the league has to offer.

How did Tez Johnson perform at Oregon?

Tez Johnson spent the first three seasons of his college football career at Tory. He thrived with the Trojans but decided to take his talents to Oregon ahead of the 2023 college football season.

Johnson made an immediate impact with the Ducks as he broke the program's single-season reception record. He ended his junior season with a stat line of 86 receptions, 1,182 receiving yards, and ten touchdowns in 14 games. He formed an impressive pass-catching duo with fellow Ducks wideout Troy Franklin. Johnson earned the Associated Press All-Pac-12 second team and Coaches All-Pac-12 honorable mentions for his efforts.

Tez Johnson saw a slight dip in production in the 2024 college football season. He registered a stat line of 83 receptions, 898 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns in 12 games. Johnson earned second-team All-Big Ten honors for his efforts and was named the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game MVP.

Will Tez Johnson be a first-round pick?

Tez Johnson thrived under two unique situations in college. He stood at Tory due to his return skills and ability to play a variety of roles on offense and in special teams.

However, the role changed in Oregon as Johnson thrived as a silky route running wideout. His connection with Bo Nix in 2023 was thoroughly impressive, as he showed what he could do with an elite quarterback.

However, despite Johnson's great tools, it's unlikely that he'll be a first-round first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The biggest concern heading into the draft process is his 5'9" and 156 lbs. frame. Hence, he's considered a mid to late second-day pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

