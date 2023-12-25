"That'll be too much for Michigan" - Anonymous Big Ten coach has a hot take for Alabama's Jalen Milroe in Rose Bowl showdown

The Rose Bowl showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and the Alabama Crimson Tide has all the makings of a game that will be long remembered. The undefeated Wolverines come in as the top-ranked team in the nation, having won the Big Ten without breaking much of a sweat. For its part, the No. 5 Crimson Tide had to overcome then-top-ranked Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game to get a controversial choice by the CFP committee.

The bookies predict a close matchup, with the Wolverines being only slight 2.5-point favorites. Given their different seasons, the Crimson Tide's early season troubles pitted against the ease with which the Wolverines navigated their schedule, one would think that Michigan would be a heavy favorite.

However, many experts give Bama the upper hand based on Nick Saban's wealth of experience and ability as a coach. The Athletic recently reported an anonymous Big Ten coach giving a further reason as to why Alabama might get the upper hand.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“If (quarterback Jalen) Milroe plays like he has lately, I think that’ll be too much for Michigan. There’s nobody like him in the Big Ten. (Alabama) has figured out how to use him, and that’s scary.”

This high praise for Milroe is a great turnaround, considering the signal-caller lost his starting spot after the Week 2 defeat to the Texas Longhorns.

While his athleticism was on full display that night, there were doubts regarding his ability to accurately pass the ball. However, after a disastrous experiment in Week 3, in which both backups failed to come even near to Saban's expectations, Milroe was given the starting spot again.

Alabama's Jalen Milroe stats in 2023

Milroe has recorded 2,718 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2023. His QBR of 83.6, ranks ninth among quarterbacks in the nation. He also showed his chops as a dual-threat quarterback with 468 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season