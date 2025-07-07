"That's not me" - Georgia star Daylen Everette blasts EA Sports CFB 26 over his appearance on latest edition

Daylen Everette and his Georgia Bulldogs teammates are featured on EA Sports College Football 26. The Bulldogs' star will be stopping opposing teams' wide receivers from scoring on the Bulldogs in the latest iteration of the game.
However, it seems that the Bulldogs' star isn't pleased with his appearance in CFB 26. On Monday, Everette called out EA Sports College Football 26 on Instagram. He posted a picture of his character in the game with the caption,
"@easportscollege come on now that's not me 😭"
Everette's character in the game appears significantly different from him in real life. So, it's not a big surprise to see him call out the game developers for the early release.
While EA Sports has improved its face scans in recent years, this year's game has received some criticism online due to inaccurate character depictions. Everette appears to be the latest to complain, and hopefully, it’ll be resolved with a future update.
What's next for Daylen Everette?
Daylen Everette is poised for his fourth (and potentially final) season with the Georgia Bulldogs. Everette is one of the most respected and talented members of their secondary unit heading into his senior year.
The IMG Academy product measures in at 6-1 and 190 pounds, which is ideal for a collegiate football lockdown cornerback. He recorded most of his career highs in the 2024 season as he helped the Bulldogs to another College Football Playoff berth.
Everette enters the 2025 season looking to prove to NFL scouts that he's ready to take that next step. He might have earned coaches' third-team All-SEC selection, but he's aiming for much more. The goal is to improve across all significant statistical categories and show that he's a shoo-in ahead of the 2026 NFL draft.
Next up for Daylen Everette and the Bulldogs is training camp, where they'll sort out their depth chart ahead of the 2026 campaign.
Their season starts with a matchup against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The goal entering 2026 is to compete for a national championship, and it all starts with getting a positive result in Week 1.
