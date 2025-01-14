"That's a terrible solution" "We looking at you Lane": Fans go wild at new NCAA rule for fake injuries

As the American Football Coaches Association Convention concludes, there has been a proposed rule change that has been discussed. Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports said that there is discussion for a new rule that would not allow players who are injured to return to the field for the remainder of that drive unless a timeout is called.

Fans discussed all the possible situations of what this proposed rule could mean.

"How do you determine a player is faking an injury tho? Couldn't the team just say they're questionable then put them back in the game not long after?" One fan responded

"Sitting out the remainder of a 'drive' be it 1 play or 20, would go a long way to stopping this. DO NOT allow for a time out to alter that. If a player is truly injured, he should be evaluated before being allowed back in the game. Now, ANY sideline personnel signaling a player to fall to the ground should be an automatic 15 yard unsportsmanlike penalty." Another fan wrote

"That rule makes a lot of sense. Not allowing them to come back in for the rest of the drive or they have to burn a timeout would help coaches think twice about telling a player to fall down." One college football fan responded

"I agree with this change. If you're so hurt you couldn't get off the field I think it's reasonable to miss the remainder of the drive or be put back in at the expense of a time out." Someone else replied

What do coaches think about fake injuries to stop the clock?

This has been an issue in college football for a while now, but there is no rule in stopping a player from faking an injury in order to stop the clock or to give the team time to prepare for the next play.

This has been a significant issue primarily in the Southeastern Conference this season and back in November, the SEC actually announced they would implement punishments for teams being revealed in doing so.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin discussed how this is a step in the right direction for the sport.

"I'm glad," Kiffin said of the rule via On3. "I know some people say, okay, that sounds weird coming from me. We're a tempo offense. I've been saying this for years, okay, that faking an injury hurts us more than anybody - us and Tennessee - probably more than anybody in America."

It will be interesting to see if this proposed rule is approved for the 2025 college football season.

