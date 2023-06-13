The best college football games in 2023; Oklahoma-Texas, Michigan-Ohio State and more emerge as lead contenders

The college football offseason has been dominated by discussions surrounding realignment, collectives, and TV contracts. These topics have sparked widespread speculation and raised significant questions about the future landscape of the sport.

The potential shifts in conference alignments and the evolving nature of TV contracts have all contributed to the uncertainty surrounding college football's future. However, once the 2023 season kicks off, the focus and attention will shift towards the on-field action.

As the games begin, fans, players, and enthusiasts alike will immerse themselves in the thrilling matchups, rivalries, and storylines that define college football. Let’s take a look at five of the best games in the upcoming 2023 college football season.

#1. Best Season Opener: LSU vs Florida State (Sept. 4)

Scheduled to occur in Orlando, much to the dismay of some fans. This highly anticipated Week 1 matchup between Florida State and LSU aims to provide another thrilling contest similar to the nail-biter from the previous season that was ultimately decided by a crucial kick.

Last season brought pleasant surprises for both teams. Despite being new to the conference, LSU managed to clinch the top spot in the West division. With an impressive 10-win season under their belt last year, the Seminoles have set themselves up for a strong resurgence.

#2. Best Neutral Site Game: Oklahoma vs Texas (Oct. 7)

Two of college football's most historic rivals are set to clash in one of the most iconic sporting venues in America. Since 1932, the annual clash between Oklahoma and Texas in the Cotton Bowl has been a longstanding tradition in college football.

The unique exception before this was in 2018 when the two teams met in Arlington. The stakes are high, as they battled for the Big 12 Championship title for the very last time, deviating once again from the customary setting of the Red River Showdown.

#3. Best Conference Game: Michigan vs Ohio State (Nov. 25)

In the past two seasons, Michigan has asserted its dominance over Ohio State, emerging victorious in both highly anticipated matchups. Michigan's success was driven by a combination of explosive big plays, allowing them to outperform the Buckeyes and secure decisive wins.

A third consecutive loss to Jim Harbaugh and Michigan would undoubtedly be disheartening for Ryan Day and the Ohio State fanbase. The pressure to secure a victory and avoid a three-game losing streak against their archrivals would be substantial for Day and the Buckeyes.

College Football Network @CFN365



Georgia Bulldogs -250

Ohio State Buckeyes -125

Michigan Wolverines +105

Alabama Crimson Tide +135

USC Trojans +260

FSU Seminoles +280 Current favorites to make the 2023-2024 College Football Playoffs (as per @DKSportsbook Georgia Bulldogs -250Ohio State Buckeyes -125Michigan Wolverines +105Alabama Crimson Tide +135USC Trojans +260FSU Seminoles +280 Current favorites to make the 2023-2024 College Football Playoffs (as per @DKSportsbook)Georgia Bulldogs -250Ohio State Buckeyes -125Michigan Wolverines +105Alabama Crimson Tide +135USC Trojans +260FSU Seminoles +280

#4. Best Non-Conference Game: Texas vs Alabama (Sept. 9)

In a highly anticipated matchup, two of college football's most renowned programs will collide once again as Texas embarks on a journey eastward to Tuscaloosa. The clash is sure to captivate fans as they eagerly anticipate the outcome of this high-profile showdown.

Overall, the matchup seems to tilt more favorably towards the visiting team this year, especially with having a more established quarterback. However, securing a victory against Alabama within the formidable confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium remains an arduous task.

#5. Best Rematch: LSU vs Alabama (Nov.4)

In a remarkable turn of events last season, LSU, led by new head coach Brian Kelly, defied expectations by clinching the SEC West title in their first year under his guidance. The highlight of their season came with a stunning upset victory over Alabama on their home turf.

The Crimson Tide will look to have revenge on the high-flying Tigers this season as they hope to put the failure of the last two seasons behind them. Nick Saban's side will be hoping to secure a playoff berth this season after missing out in the previous season.

