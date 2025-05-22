"The big noon games stink": Analyst gets real on if long time tradition is ruining college football

Big noon college football games have long been a tradition in the NCAA. While the NCAA champions the idea, it seems schools, players and the media could do without it heading into the 2025 college football season.

CFB analyst Brandon Walker belongs to the camp of abolishing the "Big Noon games". Walker said on "Unnecessary Roughness,"

"When it gets down to it, yeah, why is Ohio State and Texas at noon? That game should not be at noon, it should be a big time game."

He continued,

"I understand having a noon slate that is not so poor. But it is anyway for big noon because half the games are Ohio State against Nebraska, Ohio State against Minnesota, like, whoever. The big noon games stink, they are not good at all."

The analyst thinks that big noon games hardly have the allure of latter-day games. The NCAA typically organizes a forgettable game to fill that slot, and it mostly involves the Ohio State Buckeyes.

However, it seems like even Ohio State is tired of the big noon matchups. According to Sports Illustrated, teams do not want to feature on the Big Noon Kickoff. It's so serious that the Ohio State legislature has a pending proposal to end the practice, aside from special occasions.

The report states that the Ohio state government has a proposal to make organized games involving state colleges throughout Ohio before 3:30 p.m. illegal. The penalty for such a violation is a fine of $10 million for the offending school. The only exception to the potential new rule will be the Buckeyes' historic game against the Michigan Wolverines.

When does the 2025 college football season start?

According to NCAA.com, the 2025 college football season will start on August 23, in this year's interestingly titled "Week Zero." It's called that because most of the country's top programs start their season the very next week.

Here's a list of games set to occur on opening weekend:

Iowa State vs. Kansas State

Stanford at Hawaii

Fresno State at Kansas

Sam Houston at Western Kentucky

UC Davis vs. Mercer

Southern vs. North Carolina Central

Tarleton State at Portland State

UIW at Nicholls

The 2025 regular season will start with a few interesting matchups and end with 12 teams making the playoffs. As is the case every year, it all counts, whether it be Week 0 or Week 12. Two or three losses are enough to torpedo a side's dreams of reaching the college football playoffs in 2025.

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

