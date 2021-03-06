The Citadel Bulldogs vs Chattanooga Mocs Prediction and Match Preview - March 6, 2021 | FCS College Football

One of Saturday's top FCS football matchups features two teams in very different situations.

The No. 18 Chattanooga Mocs will travel to face the Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday for a 1 p.m. EST kickoff. The game will be broadcast by ESPN+, as well as local radio affiliates.

The Mocs (1-1, 1-0 SOCON) are coming off a 24-13 win over highly-ranked Wofford to open their spring season. They dropped a game against Western Kentucky in the fall.

The Bulldogs (0-5, 0-1 SOCON), meanwhile, lost four-straight games in the fall before dropping their spring season opener at Mercer, 42-28.

Look back at the 'Dogs conference opener at Mercer.#FireThoseCannons pic.twitter.com/Q1M5htgjbE — The Citadel Football (@CitadelFootball) March 2, 2021

While Chattanooga's focus will be on forging a winning streak, the Citadel simply hopes to get in the win column.

The Citadel Bulldogs vs. Chattanooga Mocs Head-to-Head | FCS Football

The Bulldogs and Mocs have a storied rivalry in FCS football.

The teams have met 53 times, with Chattanooga holding a 32-19-2 series advantage.

The Mocs won 34-33 in last year's edition, coming back from a 26-12 deficit for the third-largest comeback in program history. They have taken victory in eight of the series' last 11 games.

The Citadel Bulldogs vs. Chattanooga Mocs Team News | FCS Football

Second-year head coach Rusty Wright has Chattanooga in good position early this spring.

Senior quarterback Drayton Arnold has thrown for 313 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in two games. His ability to avoid mistakes pairs well with Chattanooga's strong running game.

Good win for Chattanooga over Wofford. Nice outing for QB Drayton Arnold. Very impressed with WR Reginald Henderson.



Wofford, after averaging 9.1 yards per pass attempt last week, averaged just 2.2 yds/pa today (sack-adjusted). — Sandlapper Spike (@SandlapperSpike) February 27, 2021

What also suits the Mocs' rushing attack is their depth on the offensive line. They have four returning offensive line starters, including senior Cole Strange, who was a preseason All-American, plus a preseason SOCON selection.

The Citadel boasts dual-threat quarterback Jaylan Adams, who rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown against Mercer. It was a career-high mark for the redshirt sophomore.

Citadel coach Brent Thompson is hoping some history can repeat itself as former defensive back Jaylan Adams makes his debut as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback.https://t.co/dUitJiydUq — The Post and Courier (@postandcourier) February 26, 2021

Head coach Brent Thompson is in his fifth season with the program and is known for crafting explosive rushing offenses.

The Citadel Bulldogs vs. Chattanooga Mocs Projected Starters | FCS Football

The Citadel Bulldogs:

QB: Jaylan Adams

RB: Cooper Wallace, Clay Harris

WR: Raleigh Webb, Cole Owens

TE: Liam Reid

Chattanooga Mocs:

QB: Drayton Arnold

RB: Tyrell Price

WR: Reginald Henderson, Andrew Manning

TE: Jay Gibson

The Citadel Bulldogs vs. Chattanooga Mocs Prediction | FCS Football

The Citadel may hope for its woes to stop, but don't count on it.

Chattanooga will simply be too much for its opponent to handle. It may allow The Citadel some big runs, but that will be about it.

The Mocs will lead this one the entire game, and when it's all said and done, they will remain undefeated for the FCS football spring season. And the Bulldogs will still be looking for answers.

Prediction: Chattanooga Mocs 35, The Citadel Bulldogs 14