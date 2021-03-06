The Citadel Bulldogs vs Chattanooga Mocs Prediction and Match Preview - March 6, 2021 | FCS College Football

One of Saturday's top FCS football matchups features two teams in very different situations.
The No. 18 Chattanooga Mocs will travel to face the Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday for a 1 p.m. EST kickoff. The game will be broadcast by ESPN+, as well as local radio affiliates.
The Mocs (1-1, 1-0 SOCON) are coming off a 24-13 win over highly-ranked Wofford to open their spring season. They dropped a game against Western Kentucky in the fall.
The Bulldogs (0-5, 0-1 SOCON), meanwhile, lost four-straight games in the fall before dropping their spring season opener at Mercer, 42-28.
While Chattanooga's focus will be on forging a winning streak, the Citadel simply hopes to get in the win column.
The Citadel Bulldogs vs. Chattanooga Mocs Head-to-Head | FCS Football
The Bulldogs and Mocs have a storied rivalry in FCS football.
The teams have met 53 times, with Chattanooga holding a 32-19-2 series advantage.
The Mocs won 34-33 in last year's edition, coming back from a 26-12 deficit for the third-largest comeback in program history. They have taken victory in eight of the series' last 11 games.
The Citadel Bulldogs vs. Chattanooga Mocs Team News | FCS Football
Second-year head coach Rusty Wright has Chattanooga in good position early this spring.
Senior quarterback Drayton Arnold has thrown for 313 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in two games. His ability to avoid mistakes pairs well with Chattanooga's strong running game.
What also suits the Mocs' rushing attack is their depth on the offensive line. They have four returning offensive line starters, including senior Cole Strange, who was a preseason All-American, plus a preseason SOCON selection.
The Citadel boasts dual-threat quarterback Jaylan Adams, who rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown against Mercer. It was a career-high mark for the redshirt sophomore.
Head coach Brent Thompson is in his fifth season with the program and is known for crafting explosive rushing offenses.
The Citadel Bulldogs vs. Chattanooga Mocs Projected Starters | FCS Football
The Citadel Bulldogs:
QB: Jaylan Adams
RB: Cooper Wallace, Clay Harris
WR: Raleigh Webb, Cole Owens
TE: Liam Reid
Chattanooga Mocs:
QB: Drayton Arnold
RB: Tyrell Price
WR: Reginald Henderson, Andrew Manning
TE: Jay Gibson
The Citadel Bulldogs vs. Chattanooga Mocs Prediction | FCS Football
The Citadel may hope for its woes to stop, but don't count on it.
Chattanooga will simply be too much for its opponent to handle. It may allow The Citadel some big runs, but that will be about it.
The Mocs will lead this one the entire game, and when it's all said and done, they will remain undefeated for the FCS football spring season. And the Bulldogs will still be looking for answers.
Prediction: Chattanooga Mocs 35, The Citadel Bulldogs 14