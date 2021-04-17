The Citadel Bulldogs vs #15 VMI Keydets Prediction & Match Preview - April 17, 2021 | FCS College Football

The VMI Keydets will look to clinch the SOCON league championship against The Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday.

VMI Keydets are coming off a tough loss against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers last weekend. They will look to bounce back with a win at home against the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, the Citadel Bulldogs have been able to play a full season without a single game getting cancelled. They lost their first nine games of the season before winning the next two against Wofford and Furman. The Bulldogs will look to pull off the upset against the Keydets on Saturday afternoon.

The Citadel Bulldogs vs #15 VMI Keydets: How to watch | FCS College Football

Date: April 17, 2021.

Time: 1:30 PM EST.

How to watch: ESPN+.

The Citadel Bulldogs vs #15 VMI Keydets: Head to Head | FCS Football

The Citadel Bulldogs and VMI Keydets are set to meet for the 76th time this Saturday.

VMI snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Bulldogs last season, with a 34-21 victory over The Citadel. The Citadel own the head-to-head series over the Keydets, leading 42-31-2.

The Citadel Bulldogs vs #15 VMI Keydets: Team News | FCS Football

The Citadel Bulldogs' offense is led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Jaylan Adams.

Adams has thrown for 263 passing yards and three touchdowns this season. The redshirt sophomore quarterback has made the biggest impact while running the football. He has rushed for 674 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 159 attempts.

Dawg Pound is looking fresh! 💪

Check out the upgrades to our Strength & Conditioning Facilities!



It's because of our generous donors & @CitadelTCBF we're able to accomplish projects like this!#FireThoseCannons | #Mis21onReady pic.twitter.com/CVuzJLad2B — The Citadel Football (@CitadelFootball) May 19, 2020

The Citadel offense has only passed for a total of 75 yards in their last three games. Raleigh Webb has been the bright spot in the Bulldogs' passing attack this season. He has caught 17 passes for 282 yards and has had four touchdowns this season.

The Bulldogs are led in defense by Anthony Britton Jr., Willie Eubanks III and Marquise Blount.

Britton Jr. has registered 95 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Eubanks III has posted 66 total tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks. Blount has recorded 59 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks this season.

#15 VMI Keydets

The VMI Keydets are led in offense by redshirt freshman quarterback Seth Morgan.

Morgan has thrown for 760 passing yards and five touchdowns this season. He has also added 169 rushing yards and one touchdown on 34 carries.

With a win over The Citadel Saturday, VMI and linebacker Stone Snyder (Monacan High) can achieve primary goals, and more. Keydets haven't won a conference football title since 1977. https://t.co/beNuZHkx8t pic.twitter.com/vvxPJsOfm4 — John O'Connor (@RTDjohnoconnor) April 14, 2021

VMI's redshirt freshman quarterback has received help from the Keydets junior wide receiver Jakob Herres.

Herres has caught 56 passes for 684 yards and six touchdowns for the Keydets this season. Jakob Herres is coming off an eight-reception 101-receiving yard performance against the Buccaneers last weekend.

The Keydets defense has been a strength this season. The team's defense has registered 449 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss,and 21 sacks this season. They've also intercepted five passes and have had 25 pass breakups this season.

The Citadel Bulldogs vs #15 VMI Keydets: Projected Starters | FCS Football

QB: Jaylan Adams.

RB: Nathan Storch.

WR: Raleigh Webb, Ryan McCarthy, Cole Owens.

TE: Liam Reid.

#15 VMI Keydets

QB: Seth Morgan.

RB: Rashad Raymond.

WR: Jakob Herres, Max Brimigion, Michael Jackson.

TE: Aidan Twombly.

The Citadel Bulldogs vs #15 VMI Keydets: Prediction

| FCS Football

The VMI Keydets have a great opportunity to lock up the SOCON title this Saturday against The Citadel Bulldogs.

VMI's defense should lock up the running game of the Bulldogs. The VMI Keydets have the better overall team and will fancy their chances of making it back-to-back wins against the Citadel Bulldogs.

Prediction: VMI Keydets 35-21 The Citadel Bulldogs