Brett Yormark continued his effort of ensuring a stable environment in the Big 12 during the conference's 2023 media days. The pending exits of Texas and Oklahoma are expected to be one of the major talking points at the event, and the commissioner did well in addressing it.

Texas and Oklahoma, who are founding members of the Big 12, will depart for the Southeastern Conference in 2024. Being the conference's two biggest programs, there are concerns about what impact their exits will have.

However, Brett Yormark has done a great job in bringing calm to the conference since he took over the helm in August 2022. His biting remark during the 2023 media days further sparked a glimmer of optimism among fresh additions to the conference.

“This conference is bigger than any two schools," Yormark said. "I am excited about the future.”

Brett Yormark plans to celebrate Texas and Oklahoma

Many had expected Texas and Oklahoma to feel the heat in the Big 12 Media Days as a result of their exits from the conference. However, Brett Yormark expressed no ill will towards the two programs but rather said the two institutions will be celebrated this season.

“We’re going to celebrate the impact Oklahoma and Texas have had on the Big 12 from Day One," Yormark said.

The commissioner, however, downplayed the notion that the two universities have been the backbone of the conference.

"I don't think they've carried the conference in recruiting," Yormark said. "They haven't been in our (football) championship game the last few years.”

Brett Yormark said he maintains a healthy relationship with the two universities.

“I’ve got a great partnership with the folks at Texas and Oklahoma," Yormark said. "When there’s mutual respect and you’re looking for a win-win scenario, those negotiations don’t take that long. Happy for them and happy for us. We brought closure to an issue that was highly discussed this time last year, and I’m happy we did.”

The conference has added four new teams this summer and Brett Yormark believes they've added value and elevated the Big 12 brand. The commissioner cited the events on social media on the day they officially joined, emphasizing the need to connect with Gen Z.

