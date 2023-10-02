While Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns kept their fans happy with a 40-14 win over Kansas yesterday, the head coach's wife, Loreal Sarkisian, also stunned them on Instagram. Sarkisian led the Longhorns to their fifth consecutive win this season, and his wife graced the occasion gorgeously dressed.

Loreal Sarkisian shared her gameday look with her over 69,000 followers on Instagram. She was paid all kinds of compliments in the comments section by her followers. Loreal captioned the post:

"Y’all know what today is!!! Let’s go Horns 🤘🏾🧡 XOLO 🤍"

One of her followers, Danielle Massari, wrote, “This is an incredible look.” Another follower, Sharon D. Bailey, commented:

“The Queen of Fashion...”

Instagram user @lesliebmallak13 praised Loreal and wrote, "You legit look like a Barbie doll." Another user, @Itonette, said, "Gorgeous." Texas fan @sb_txx commented, "What u wearing for TEXAS/OU??! Can’t wait."

Exploring Steve Sarkisian and Loreal Sarkisian’s relationship

Loreal Sarkisian is Steve Sarkisian’s second wife. They married in 2020 after Steve and his first wife, Stephanie, divorced in 2016. Steve and Loreal met during his days at USC, where she was also a coach.

Loreal graduated from the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University with a degree in Sports Science and Fitness Management in 2009. She was a member of the track and field team in her college days as a hurdler. After graduating, Loreal joined the USC Trojans track and field events coaching staff as an assistant coach.

Loreal is from Tallahassee, Florida, where she was raised by her mother, Loretta Smith, a high school track and field coach and a seamstress. Inspired by her mother, Loreal has gone into fashion. She's currently a fashion consultant and celebrity wardrobe stylist for high-end clients.

Given her fashion background, Loreal's gameday outfit is not surprising. Nonetheless, her incredible appearance still deserves every compliment that comes her way. Furthermore, her presence at games is one of the biggest kinds of support she can offer her spouse.

Steve Sarkisian has three kids from his previous marriage with Stephanie: two daughters, Ashley and Taylor, and a son, Brady. However, there hasn't been any report of any child between him and Loreal.

Sarkisian played college football as a quarterback at BYU. He played professional football in the Canadian Football League for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. His coaching career began in 2000 as the quarterbacks coach at El Camino College.

His first head coaching role was at Washington in 2009. He remained at Washington until 2013. He was appointed as the USC Trojans football head coach in 2014 but was relieved of the role in 2015.

Steve Sarkisian has been the head coach of the Texas Longhorns football team since 2021.