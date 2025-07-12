"The reality is that players impact you": When Billy Napier raved about creating lasting legacy at Louisiana before Florida calling

Billy Napier coached at Louisiana for four years before Florida hired him in November 2021. Napier led the Ragin' Cajuns to a 40-12 record and won the First Responder Bowl in his final game with the program.

A week after being named as the Gators' coach, Napier recalled some of his best moments at Louisiana.

"You feel like you got into coaching because you want to help young people, you wanna impact people," Napier said via KLFY News 10 in December 2021 (0:40). "But you get into it, and the reality is that it impacts you. You get the result that you want for them, right? So, I think that's the gratification in coaching, if that makes sense."

Napier left a lasting legacy at Louisiana. It was his first head coaching job after having several stints as an assistant coach. However, Napier is yet to prove himself as a top coach at Florida. He has spent three seasons with the Gators and compiled a 19-19 record.

Last season was his best run at Florida, posting eight wins, including a victory over Tulane at the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl. It will be interesting to see if Florida can post double-digit wins under Napier next season.

Billy Napier won the Sun Belt division titles in each of his four seasons at Louisiana

Billy Napier won the Sun Belt West division title in each of his four seasons coaching at Louisiana. He won the Sun Belt championship in his last two seasons with the program.

Napier was also named the Sun Belt Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2021.

In his first year at Louisiana, Napier's team lost to Tulane in the Cure Bowl. However, that was the only time he lost a bowl game with the team.

In his final game with the Ragin' Cajuns, Napier led the team to a 36-21 win over Marshall.

