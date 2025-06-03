"There's more bigger cities here": When Kalen DeBoer opened up on biggest similarities between Alabama & hometown South Dakota

Kalen DeBoer was hired as Alabama's coach in January 2024 as the successor to the legendary Nick Saban. A few months into his tenure with the Tide, DeBoer opened up on the similarities and differences between Alabama and his hometown of South Dakota.

In an interview with ESPN on "Always College Football with Greg McElroy," in June, DeBoer discussed his move to Alabama.

"I love my home state," DeBoer said (6:36). "I love my part of the area of the country where I'm from. This feels as close to any place I've ever lived to being back in South Dakota.

"And I mean that in the best way, we don't have beaches that you might get on the south side of the state, or things like that. There's a lot of really cool things that are here in Alabama."

He continued:

"You know, there's more bigger cities here. There's different things, there's not a stadium obviously, the size of ours, or a Division I program at the FBS level. So, but as far as it just kind of the feel of the people and stuff like that. It really feels like home.

"And it's made an easy transition for me. I'm just so appreciative of everyone here, and of course, you know, the excitement that revolves around the football team."

DeBoer was born in Milbank, South Dakota. He attended Milbank High School, where he played football as a wideout and baseball as a left fielder.

In 1992, DeBoer joined Western Washington University, but redshirted his freshman year. He then joined the University of Sioux Falls in 1993, where he continued to excel in both sports.

DeBoer also played football and baseball at a professional level for a few years before venturing into coaching football.

Kalen DeBoer got his first head coaching job at Sioux Falls in South Dakota

Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer

Kalen DeBoer got his first coaching job as a wide receivers coach at Sioux Falls for one season in 1997. He then spent two years at Washington High School as an assistant before returning to Sioux Falls as an offensive coordinator in 2000.

DeBoer served as the Cougars' OC for five seasons before being promoted to head coach in 2005.

From the 2005 to 2009 season, DeBoer racked up a 67–3 record at Sioux Falls, including three undefeated seasons. He led the team to four GPAC championships and three NAIA championships.

Kalen DeBoer then worked as an offensive coordinator for Southern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Fresno State and Indiana. He was hired as Fresno State's head coach in 2020 and spent two seasons with the team.

In 2022, DeBoer was hired as Washington's head coach. He won the Pac-12 title in 2023 and went on to lead the Huskies to the College Football Playoff national title game, where they lost to Michigan.

In his first year at Alabama, DeBoer posted a 9-4 record.

