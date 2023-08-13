"They f*cked us": CFB Reddit reacts to $30M media deal offer rejected by Pac-12 in 2022 

According to college football insider John Canzano, in the fall of 2022, the Pac-12 was offered a media deal by ESPN that would have earned each school $30 million. However, the presidents and chancellors of the conference asked Commissioner George Kliavkoff to reject the deal.

In response, the conference proposed a deal that would see each school earn $50 million in media money from the television network. ESPN didn't feel the conference was worth that much and exited the negotiation table. That marked the beginning of Pac-12's crumble.

Notably, college football insider Jim Williams had earlier reported something similar. He noted that ESPN offered the conference a deal around the same figure, which the Big 12 accepted. The rejection of the deal has turned out to be one mistake too many for the league.

This revelation has led to widespread reactions among college football fans, especially fans of the Pac-12. Many were critical of the bad leadership decision that led to the current situation of the conference. The league currently faces an uncertain future in the world of college athletics.

Brand overvaluing was a big mistake for the Pac-12

Taking a careful look at the way the events had unfolded, a number of factors contributed to the Pac-12's inability to maintain its membership in its original form. However, recent revelation shows overvaluing the conference's worth was the biggest mistake.

The league’s failure to conduct a prudent economic assessment of its position represents a substantial error. The conference's perception of its value exceeded its actual standing, leading it to decline a media agreement that could have secured its future.

The inability to secure a deal as big as ESPN's initial $30 million offer eventually led to the mass exodus from the conference. Eight schools within the league will be playing their last season in the conference this year and will freely exit in the summer of 2024.

ESPN's deal holds a lot of advantage

ESPN's proposal turns out bigger than eventual Apple's rumored offer of $25 million per school. It also carried the advantage of providing the league with enhanced exposure on ESPN's platforms, a broader reach compared to Apple TV's streaming subscriber base.

More importantly, accepting the ESPN deal would have ensured all the conference members remain intact with the grant of rights. It would have seen the Pac-12 proceed with its expansion plan and remain competitive within the Power Five. However, that wasn't the case.