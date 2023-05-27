"They gave the keys to an idiot again": Exploring USC's hiring of AD Mike Bohn

The University of Southern California has been dealing with the resignation of its athletic director Mike Bohn due to "ongoing health challenges." However, many sources suggest the health issues were a cover-up for his stepping down.

But what is it that caused Mike Bohn to step down from his position, and what is being said now? Let's look at what is coming out after his shocking resignation.

Mike Bohn entered USC with some controversy

Even though he is dealing with some issues that forced him to step down from the athletic director position at USC, many people have been left in the dark about precisely what happened to cause this. Since the news of his departure, there have been new reports about what was surrounding him when he was hired.

The Athletic has reported that Bohn's previous stint with the University of Cincinnati ended with multiple investigations against him by the Office of Equal Opportunity and Access Office of Gender, Equity & Inclusion. These investigations are never a good sign of things to come, as the inclusion aspect of sports needs to be there for everyone to feel welcomed.

One investigation saw Bohn try to limit the inclusion of minority candidates in a search pool. The other was him reportedly telling Cincinnati CFO Omar Banks that she was "only successful in athletics because she is an African American woman." With those types of issues reportedly going on in his last stop before the Trojans, it raises some concern as that should've been known by USC's hiring committee.

What will the Trojans do going forward?

The USC Trojans have dealt with administrative chaos throughout the years and are in a position to be successful with some incredible stars at the school. Bronny James, Isaiah Collier, and Caleb Williams are stars that are with the Trojans, and they landed football coach Lincoln Riley before last season. They have incredible donors and could be a force in the Pac-12 Conference until they move to the Big 10 Conference, so there needs to be a major look into the past of whoever they decide to hire in Mike Bohn's position.

For now, USC has decided to create an interim leadership team comprised of an internal administrator and three external administrators. Dr. Denise Kwok will act as the internal administrator as she is currently the executive senior AD for student-athlete development. Seeing how the group works together to move USC past this debacle will be interesting.

