  "They going to be pissed when Colorado goes 2-8": Fans react as Deion Sanders' Buffs hit new milestone for third consecutive season 

"They going to be pissed when Colorado goes 2-8": Fans react as Deion Sanders' Buffs hit new milestone for third consecutive season 

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 01, 2025 01:24 GMT
&quot;They going to be pissed when Colorado goes 2-8&quot;: Fans troll Deion Sanders
"They going to be pissed when Colorado goes 2-8": Fans troll Deion Sanders' team as Buffs hit new milestone for third consecutive time

The Colorado Buffaloes have been one of the most popular college football programs since Deion Sanders' arrival. According to Yahoo Sports, the Buffaloes have sold out their tickets for a third straight year.

They achieved the feat without CFB stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter on the roster. Both players were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft after spending two immensely successful campaigns in Colorado.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the feat by Deion Sanders' team.

One said, "They going to be pissed when Colorado goes 2-8"
Another added, "An this will be another losing season - just wait till you believe he's a real coach with just his name. 13-12 over 2 seasons gets you nowhere. They paid this wanna-be coach way too much. Colorado would be 0-12 in the SEC. Hype without results must buy something."
One chipped in and stated, "What a sellout 😂"
Some fans were more gracious as they lauded Coach Prime and the Buffs for the feat.

One fan stated, "Legendary"
One added, "Wait I thought people where there for Shedeur Sanders that why they retired his number for all the mo he brought to Colorado and everything. Breaking news it was always Deion Sanders the ultimate hype guy"
Another chimed in and wrote, "👏 👏👏"

The Buffaloes ended the 2024/25 CFB season as part of the Top 25 teams in college football. It's an impressive feat for a side that went 1-11 before they hired the Hall of Famer.

What are the toughest games on Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes' 2025 schedule?

The Colorado Buffaloes have quite the task ahead if they're looking to secure bowl game eligibility in 2025. They have a tough schedule and it will be a test of Deion Sanders' coaching credentials.

The Buffaloes' first tough matchup will be against the BYU Cougars in their fifth game. The Cougars are Big 12 contenders and defeated the Buffaloes by a solid margin in the 2024 Valero Alamo Bowl Game.

Another dicey matchup is when Deion Sanders' side travels to face off against the TCU Horned Frogs. Remember, the Horned Frogs are a couple of seasons removed from a national championship game appearance.

The games don't get easier as the Buffaloes host the Big 12 Championship hopefuls, the Iowa State Cyclones the next week. That game might serve as a warm-up for the trip to Utah, where they will face the Utah Utes in their eighth game of the campaign.

The season rounds off with matchups against Arizona, Arizona State, and Kansas State. Hence, it's not much of a surprise that USA Today considers the Buff's 2025 football schedule as one of the hardest in the Big 12 Conference.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
