"They going to be pissed when Colorado goes 2-8": Fans react as Deion Sanders' Buffs hit new milestone for third consecutive season 

The Colorado Buffaloes have been one of the most popular college football programs since Deion Sanders' arrival. According to Yahoo Sports, the Buffaloes have sold out their tickets for a third straight year.

They achieved the feat without CFB stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter on the roster. Both players were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft after spending two immensely successful campaigns in Colorado.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the feat by Deion Sanders' team.

One said, "They going to be pissed when Colorado goes 2-8"

Another added, "An this will be another losing season - just wait till you believe he's a real coach with just his name. 13-12 over 2 seasons gets you nowhere. They paid this wanna-be coach way too much. Colorado would be 0-12 in the SEC. Hype without results must buy something."

One chipped in and stated, "What a sellout 😂"

Some fans were more gracious as they lauded Coach Prime and the Buffs for the feat.

One added, "Wait I thought people where there for Shedeur Sanders that why they retired his number for all the mo he brought to Colorado and everything. Breaking news it was always Deion Sanders the ultimate hype guy"

The Buffaloes ended the 2024/25 CFB season as part of the Top 25 teams in college football. It's an impressive feat for a side that went 1-11 before they hired the Hall of Famer.

What are the toughest games on Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes' 2025 schedule?

The Colorado Buffaloes have quite the task ahead if they're looking to secure bowl game eligibility in 2025. They have a tough schedule and it will be a test of Deion Sanders' coaching credentials.

The Buffaloes' first tough matchup will be against the BYU Cougars in their fifth game. The Cougars are Big 12 contenders and defeated the Buffaloes by a solid margin in the 2024 Valero Alamo Bowl Game.

Another dicey matchup is when Deion Sanders' side travels to face off against the TCU Horned Frogs. Remember, the Horned Frogs are a couple of seasons removed from a national championship game appearance.

The games don't get easier as the Buffaloes host the Big 12 Championship hopefuls, the Iowa State Cyclones the next week. That game might serve as a warm-up for the trip to Utah, where they will face the Utah Utes in their eighth game of the campaign.

The season rounds off with matchups against Arizona, Arizona State, and Kansas State. Hence, it's not much of a surprise that USA Today considers the Buff's 2025 football schedule as one of the hardest in the Big 12 Conference.

