"They do not have a lot of pieces": CFB insider predicts doom for Sherrone Moore's Michigan despite having 'talented' Bryce Underwood at the helm

Bryce Underwood and the Michigan Wolverines are gearing up for the 2025 college football season. The highly rated quarterback is the favorite to win the starting job in Sherrone Moore's second season as the Wolverines' head coach.The Wolverines have a national championship pedigree as they won it all in the 2023 season under coach Jim Harbaugh. However, college football insider Bruce Feldman is predicting a gloomy campaign for Sherrone Moore's side.Speaking on &quot;The Rich Eisen Show,&quot; Feldman said,&quot;I think it is going to be Bryce Underwood. He is very talented, (but) he does not have elite pieces around him. I don’t think it is the caliber of O-line that J. J. (McCarthy) had when they won the national title. &quot;I just don’t think they have a lot of firepower around him, receiver-wise. They do not have a lot of pieces around Bryce Underwood, where I think he is going to put up big numbers.&quot;Feldman has been around the college football scene for a while, so he's seen numerous iterations of the Michigan Wolverines side. However, he's not convinced about the current crop due to their lack of depth and star power.The Wolverines start their campaign with a game against New Mexico. Other standout fixtures for the Big Ten powerhouse are games against USC and the Ohio State Buckeyes.The Bryce Underwood era begins in MichiganThe Michigan Wolverines secured one of the biggest coups of the high school recruitment window when they secured the commitment of the five-star prospect. Underwood was fresh off an impressive high school career with Belleville High School in Michigan.Underwood earned numerous awards in his final season of high school. He won the Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year Award, was named the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year, and the 2024 Michigan Mr. Football Award, and finished his high school career with a 50-4 record. Underwood had offers from most college football powerhouse programs, including Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and LSU.He initially committed to play for the LSU Tigers in January 2024. However, he flipped his commitment and chose to take his talents to Michigan in November. He'll now feature for Sherrone Moore's side in the upcoming season.According to Yahoo Sports, Bryce Underwood enters his freshman season with 28-1 Heisman Trophy odds. He'll be tasked with helping the Wolverines improve their 8-5 record from last season and potentially make a run at the playoffs.