  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "They do not have a lot of pieces": CFB insider predicts doom for Sherrone Moore's Michigan despite having 'talented' Bryce Underwood at the helm

"They do not have a lot of pieces": CFB insider predicts doom for Sherrone Moore's Michigan despite having 'talented' Bryce Underwood at the helm

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Aug 10, 2025 18:58 GMT
Penn State v Michigan - Source: Getty
"They do not have a lot of pieces": CFB insider predicts doom for Sherrone Moore's Michigan despite having 'talented' Bryce Underwood at the helm

Bryce Underwood and the Michigan Wolverines are gearing up for the 2025 college football season. The highly rated quarterback is the favorite to win the starting job in Sherrone Moore's second season as the Wolverines' head coach.

Ad

The Wolverines have a national championship pedigree as they won it all in the 2023 season under coach Jim Harbaugh. However, college football insider Bruce Feldman is predicting a gloomy campaign for Sherrone Moore's side.

Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," Feldman said,

"I think it is going to be Bryce Underwood. He is very talented, (but) he does not have elite pieces around him. I don’t think it is the caliber of O-line that J. J. (McCarthy) had when they won the national title.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I just don’t think they have a lot of firepower around him, receiver-wise. They do not have a lot of pieces around Bryce Underwood, where I think he is going to put up big numbers."
youtube-cover
Ad

Feldman has been around the college football scene for a while, so he's seen numerous iterations of the Michigan Wolverines side. However, he's not convinced about the current crop due to their lack of depth and star power.

The Wolverines start their campaign with a game against New Mexico. Other standout fixtures for the Big Ten powerhouse are games against USC and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ad

The Bryce Underwood era begins in Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines secured one of the biggest coups of the high school recruitment window when they secured the commitment of the five-star prospect. Underwood was fresh off an impressive high school career with Belleville High School in Michigan.

Underwood earned numerous awards in his final season of high school. He won the Michigan Gatorade Player of the Year Award, was named the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year, and the 2024 Michigan Mr. Football Award, and finished his high school career with a 50-4 record.

Ad

Underwood had offers from most college football powerhouse programs, including Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and LSU.

He initially committed to play for the LSU Tigers in January 2024. However, he flipped his commitment and chose to take his talents to Michigan in November. He'll now feature for Sherrone Moore's side in the upcoming season.

According to Yahoo Sports, Bryce Underwood enters his freshman season with 28-1 Heisman Trophy odds. He'll be tasked with helping the Wolverines improve their 8-5 record from last season and potentially make a run at the playoffs.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications