"They masked a lot of issues": CFB analyst predicts challenges for Deion Sanders in 2025 after losing Shedeur and Travis Hunter

Many people questioned Deion Sanders' long-term plans to stay after his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, went to the NFL. However, he plans to stay in Boulder and continue building the program time and time again.

Coach Prime took on the challenge that came with the Colorado Buffaloes and turned it from a 1-11 program in 2022 to a 4-8 one in 2023, followed by a successful 9-4 2024 season.

However, the upcoming 2025 college football season will be tough for Coach Prime as he has lost his two exceptional players in Shedeur Sanders and the 2024 Heisman winner, Travis Hunter.

Talking about what the 2025 season means for Deion Sanders, ESPN's Kyle Bonagura marked it as the '10 must-know storylines' for the upcoming year:

"It was a remarkable improvement over the previous season, when Colorado finished in last place in the Pac-12. But for Deion Sanders, here's where the real test probably begins. Even with a generational talent in Travis Hunter and a dynamic quarterback with his son, Shedeur Sanders, the Buffaloes were still just 13-12 over the past two seasons."

'They masked a lot of issues. Without them, the team's on-field identity will inevitably evolve. And with that, we'll also likely get a better understanding of how committed Coach Prime is to the job long term."

After the 2024 season, Coach Prime signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension in late March.

Stephen A. Smith blames Deion Sanders for Shedeur Sanders' NFL draft slide

Shedeur Sanders' draft slide was one of the most dramatic ones seen in recent times. While many analysts projected him to go as one of the top 10 picks, he shockingly slid out of the first four rounds.

While many individuals blame Shedeur Sanders for his draft slide, saying that he should've thrown at the NFL combine and that he seemed across as "arrogant" and "brash" in his pre-draft interviews.

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes Deion and Shedeur Sanders are also to be blamed for the situation:

"This ain’t about football. This is about something else. … Prime Time Deion Sanders hands are not clean in this. Shedeur Sanders hands are not clean on this."

Shedeur Sanders was eventually picked by the Cleveland Browns as the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

