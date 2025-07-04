"They need to fix this" - When Kirby Smart called for major changes after Georgia's 60-point Orange Bowl rout of Florida State

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State Seminoles were among the most competitive programs in the 2023 college football season. However, few could have been prepared for the final score of their Orange Bowl clash in December 2023.

Here's what Kirby Smart had to say about the lopsided 63-3 Orange Bowl scoreline:

"People need to see what occurred tonight and they need to fix this. It needs to be fixed. It is very unfortunate that they, who have a good football squad and a good football program, are in the position they are in.

"And everybody can say it is their own fault, it is their own problem. Everybody can say that we had our guys and they did not have their players. I can listen to all this. But collegiate football has got to decide what they want."

The two-time college football winning coach sympathized with the Seminoles players:

"I know things are changing. Things are going to change next year. You know what, there is going to still be bowl games outside of those. People have to decide what they want and what they really want to get out of it, because it is really unfortunate for those kids on that sideline who had to play in that matchup and did not have their full arsenal. It affected the game, 100%."

The Florida State Seminoles ended a phenomenal season with that forgettable performance. The Bulldogs players reminded the Seminoles about the difference in quality between the two programs on display.

How have Georgia and Florida State performed since the 60-point Orange Bowl rout?

It's been business as usual for the Georgia Bulldogs since that 2023 Orange Bowl rout. Kirby Smart has been on the prowl for his third national championship as a college football head coach.

The Bulldogs lost in the College Football Playoff in the 2024 season. A well-drilled Notre Dame side undid them as their season ended with Georgia amassing an 11-3 record.

The Seminoles haven't been the same since that 60-point loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. They won just two games last season. Those games were against the California Golden Bears and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

Next season will be very important for Seminoles coach Mike Norvell. Another season like the 2024 campaign will likely result in the program seeking a new coach at the end of the season.

