Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is brutally honest about his team's performance. Last season, they finished as the fourth-ranked offense, but with Bryce Young being selected first overall in the 2023 NFL draft, will soon have a new starting quarterback.

Despite losing their signal-caller this season, Nick Saban believes the team can be even better with a balanced offensive attack. However, while reflecting on the previous season, he said that Crimson Tide players were leaning too much on Young and had him carry the load.

In an interview with 247 Sports, Saban said:

"I can't put my finger on it. There were a lot of really high expectations for last year's team, probably because of Bryce Young and the great player that he was. Sometimes when you have a team that has a couple of great players, maybe the other people don't take responsibility and accountability to do their part as well."

He continiued:

"They're thinking that these guys are going to carry us. I know the players wanted to win. we had a lot of anxiety in critical moments in critical games and made a lot of mental errors that cost us the two games that we lost on the last play. We did have more close games than we've ever had before. That shows you that there are more good teams that we played. That's going to continue in the future."

It will be interesting to see how the Crimson Tide responds this season. They begin their season on September 2 at home against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Is Nick Saban admitting defeat here?

Players depending on the superstar quarterback to make plays is tough and even though Saban is not the one calling plays, as the leader of the team, he should not allow that to happen.

Without Young starting at the quarterback position for Alabama, things are going to look different. The team did take a hit in their skill positions compared to last season, however, Nick Saban far from admitting defeat as the team is still quite talented and has high expectations.

Saban has had some electric offensive teams throughout his dynastic run with the Crimson Tide. A balanced attack will open the playbook up more and keep the opposing defense on their toes.

How will this Alabama offense look with Tommy Rees calling the plays for Jalen Milroe, as he is expected to be the starting quarterback in 2024?