Skip Bayless has lashed out at Caleb Williams and his father Carl's antics after the former USC quarterback refused to participate in medical exams with all 32 NFL teams during the Indianapolis Scouting Combine. It was initially reported that the former Heisman Trophy winner had no intention of participating in any physical testing during the event.

Reports suggest that Williams might be the first player in history to snub the medical exams for draft prospects. This comes on the back of Carl asking agents to negotiate an ownership stake with the NFL team that drafts the signal-caller.

Nonetheless, Undisputed analyst Bayless appears to be fed up with Williams and Carl. On Friday's FS1 episode, he said:

"Let's talk about the big-picture concept of 'I don't want to give you my medical records and I really don't wanna let any of you examine me. But I'll give in and maybe a few of you that I talk to, I'll let your doctors take a quick look at me.'"

"This smacks of coming from dad. This smacks of what Keyshawn and I talked and talked about yesterday and the last three days here on the show. That father thinks son is so speical, and I think he's pretty special, but he thinks he's so special that he can change the rules."

Per NFL rules, teams are prohibited from offering current players ownership stakes as part of contracts. Hence, it's unlikely that Carl's ownership stake demands will be met. However, Williams' refusal to partake in the medical exams in the Combine adds another layer to this saga.

A look at Caleb Williams' stats from the 2023 college football season

Caleb Williams had another impressive season with the USC Trojans in 2023. The quarterback racked up 3.633 yards and 30 touchdowns on 266 passes this season. He also rushed for 136 yards and scored 11 touchdowns on the ground across 12 games.

Despite Williams' stellar displays, the Trojans finished with a rather underwhelming 7-5 record (5-4 in the conference). He did not play in the Holiday Bowl against Louisville on Dec. 27 after announcing his decision to declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

Many fans and analysts believe the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will be the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. However, with the drama unfolding around Williams at the NFL Combine, it will be interesting to see how teams react.