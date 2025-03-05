"Things are gonna change": When Ryan Day opened up on conference realignment, NIL & transfer portal taking over college football

In 2023, Ohio State coach Ryan Day appeared on "Bussin' With The Boys," where he shared his perspective on the future of college football amid NIL, the transfer portal and conference realignment.

On the topic of name, image and likeness, the Buckeyes coach acknowledged the seismic shift the ruling has brought to the sport, calling the current landscape the "Wild West" due to the absence of clear rules and regulations.

Day pointed out that the lack of structure has created inequities and tension across programs.

“I think we all know things are going to continue to change because of everything that's going on in America, whether it's NIL, the transfer portal, or conference realignment,” Day said (22:00). “There's going to continue to be lawsuits down the road, so things are going to change.

“Where it goes, I really don't know. I do think that the way that college football is right now, there's nothing really you can compare to it. There's nothing else out there.”

While Ryan Day stopped short of calling college football a minor league for the NFL, he noted its lack of a defined structure compared to professional leagues like the NFL, which have collective bargaining agreements and player associations.

Day also addressed conference realignment, focusing on the Big Ten's addition of UCLA and USC and its impact on the NCAA's future. He acknowledged the move as a major shift, calling it "very untraditional" due to the absence of natural rivalries.

"I just think that adding UCLA and USC is really is game changer in so many different ways," Day said. "It's so much different than certainly when you played you think about like it's just not natural, it's not a natural rivalry it's going to be very untraditional."

However, he then praised both programs as strong additions and emphasized that their inclusion enhances the Big Ten’s chances of becoming the nation's top conference, especially with the expanded 12-team playoff increasing competition.

Ryan Day envisions a future where NIL money is distributed more evenly across an entire football program

Ohio State coach Ryan Day envisions a future where NIL money is distributed more evenly across an entire football program rather than being concentrated in high-profile positions.

Speaking in 2021, Day expressed his belief that while quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs at Ohio State have "unbelievable opportunities" for NIL deals - thanks to the university's brand, the football program's prestige, the city of Columbus and social media exposure - there should eventually be a formula to ensure a broader distribution of funds.

“How do we find ways to make sure we disseminate that throughout the team?” Day said. “There's a lot of guys out there who are also playing football, blocking for the quarterback, covering the wide receivers. While it's tricky and I don't really have quite the answer, I know that there's got to be some sort of formula down the road.”

The Ohio State coach acknowledged the complexities of NIL compensation and the financial landscape of college athletics. However, before addressing revenue distribution, Ryan Day emphasized that players should prioritize development over money or starting roles, as those opportunities will come naturally.

