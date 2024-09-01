"This is badass lmaoo!!” - LSU fans left stunned by USC Trojans' hype video ahead of Week 1 showdown

The USC Trojans and LSU Tigers are set to face off in a crucial CFB season opener at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Trojans released a hype video for the game, which got Tigers' fans talking.

Here's what the LSU fanbase had to say on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"LSU fan, but this shit is a highly creative edit", a fan tweeted.

"LSU fan here, but damn, that’s hot! Way better than ours," another tweeted.

Some LSU fans shrugged it off and predicted a victory versus the Trojans:

"This is weird all around. And they’re celebrating the Trojan Horse, which is what the Greeks used to defeat Troy. Lol," a fan tweeted.

"All this for 4-8 is CRAZY", another tweeted.

Where should you watch the LSU Tigers vs USC Trojans?

The LSU Tigers and USC Trojans will face off in Las Vegas on Sunday night. You can watch the game on ABC or stream it live via ESPN+, Fubo TV and Hulu with Live TV or DirecTV.

Here's what you need to know about where to watch the game:

Date: Sunday, September 1, 2024

Live stream: ESPN+, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, and DirecTV

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Which quarterbacks are starting in the LSU Tigers vs. USC Trojans game?

The LSU Tigers versus USC Trojans game will have two debutants at quarterback. Both teams are fresh off seeing their former starting QBs picked in the NFL draft.

Long-time backup Garrett Nussmeier finally gets his chance to shine with the Tigers. Nussmeier has been with LSU since 2021, serving as a backup since his first day on campus.

Nussmeier was Jayden Daniels' backup in 2023, watching as the future second-overall pick won the Heisman Trophy. He will aim for an impressive start to his time as LSU's undisputed QB1.

Miller Moss is also stepping into the permanent starting role for the first time in 2024. Moss has been with the Trojans since 2021, serving as a backup for most of his time there.

Moss served as the backup behind Caleb Williams in 2024. He played second fiddle to the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner in a difficult season for the Trojans. USC fans got the chance to see him in action during the Holiday Bowl against Louisville.

He earned Bowl MVP honors in the game, putting up an impressive 372 yards on 23 passes and six touchdowns. Let's see how Moss handles the pressure of being a full-time starter in the upcoming season.

