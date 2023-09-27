This is what he's built to do: Richard Sherman backs Deion Sanders as a coach, calls out Oregon HC Dan Lanning for "jealousy"

Deion Sanders and Colorado got humbled on Saturday afternoon, as Dan Lanning's Oregon blew them out of the water 42-6. Few experts expected them to win the encounter, with the Ducks being 21-point favorites, but it was the way Oregon won that surprised everyone. Shedeur Sanders got sacked seven times in the game, and the entire Buffs offense barely registered 21 yards in the first half.

Both the defensive and offensive Colorado lines looked completely outmatched throughout the game. Coach Lanning had set the stage before the game by stating to his players:

"They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins"

This was about Deion Sanders' way of carrying himself during media appearances and how it has rubbed off on his players. Coach Prime is a master marketeer and he has brought the Buffs to national fame, though some disagree with his tactics.

Others, who are in Sanders' camp, criticized the pre-game speech by the Oregon coach. One of them was Richard Sherman who had this to say about it on "Undisputed" recently:

"He's (Deion Sanders) bringing eyes to Oregon when Oregon plays Colorado he's bringing I see a quarterback that you say doesn't get enough eyes, doesn't get enough attention. So instead of appreciating that you, you say, 'Hey, he's out here for clicks. He's out here, you know, no substance.' And it's like, that's just unnecessary...But to say he's in it for the clicks and he doesn't have substance. That's where it started to get personal for me. And that's where it sounded like jealousy"

While Sherman is right to point out there's no need to disrespect your opponent, pinning it down to jealousy seems a bit off. The reality is that Oregon is a potential playoff team that felt disrespected by the national conversation surrounding Colorado and the lack of attention they were receiving before the game. Many media personalities thought that Colorado could pull off the upset and the Ducks had a chip on their shoulder, and they played like it.

Colorado's and Deion Sanders' Week 5

In Week 5 of college football, Deion Sanders and the Buffs face an even harder task than in Week 4 as they receive the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. The Trojans are led by the best quarterback in college football, and last year's Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

USC is 4-0 so far and ranked No. 8 in the nation. They have scored more than fifty points in three of their four victories. Williams threw for 322 yards with three touchdowns in Week 4, as they defeated Arizona State 42-28.