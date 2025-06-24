"This comment will be stuffed down his throat" - Paul Finebaum goes scorched earth on Thomas Castellanos for taking shots at Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Thomas Castellanos ruffled some feathers in the college football scene with his comments in an interview with On3 Sports. While speaking to Pete Nakos, the Florida State Seminoles quarterback spoke about his excitement about playing against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the season opener.

The former Boston College QB added that Nick Saban isn't there to save the Crimson Tide from Florida State in 2025.

Upon hearing it, college football analyst Paul Finebaum had some words for Castellanos. Speaking on Tuesday morning's episode of 'WJOX’s McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning' show, Finebaum said:

"When I saw it yesterday, I laughed. Some people in sports media love stuff like that, (but) I think it is a terrible look for him and for the (Florida State) University. Does it make people mad? Of course. But we are also sitting here on June 24th when most of the news cycle has dried up and won’t change dramatically. So, a story like that comes up."

The SEC Network host continued:

"I think Alabama (University) will go in there and obliterate them. Will this be the deciding factor? No, it would not be. I just think the Alabama Crimson Tide has a really good team and I don’t think the Florida State Seminoles is in any sort of condition, this comment or not, to compete with Bama. So will be a blowout, it is going to be a wipeout.

"This comment will be stuffed down his throat like somebody being stuffed in a locker in junior high."

Paul Finebaum did not mince words in his assessment of Thomas Castellanos' words. He believes that the words don't do any favors for his side entering such a difficult fixture. The Mike Norvell-led Seminoles are coming off a 2-10 season, while Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide posted a 9-4 record.

The Crimson Tide are early favorites in the season opener, and the last thing the Seminoles need is bulletin board material for their opponents. But then again, Castellanos' words could age like fine wine if his new team pulls off the surprise win over their much more illustrious opponents.

What Thomas Castellanos brings to Florida State?

Thomas Castellanos will debut for the Florida State Seminoles in their August 30 showdown against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Castellanos started at UCF before playing for Boston College.

The dual-threat QB will be tasked with bringing the Seminoles back to relevance after a deeply disappointing 2024 season. His dual-threat ability could work wonders in offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn's no-huddle offense.

Mike Norvell is under pressure after last season's dismal form. Norvell and the major decision makers in Florida State will hope that Castellanos backs up his talk in the 2025 season and potentially leads the team to a winning record in the upcoming season.

