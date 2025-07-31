"This decision was nothing financial": Nico Iamaleava reiterates truth behind Tennessee exit amid $4 million NIL rumors

Nico Iamaleava was the Tennessee Volunteers' starting quarterback when the team reached the College Football Playoff in 2024. However, Iamaleava departed the program in April after rumors of a disagreement regarding NIL compensation.Ahead of the new season, Iamaleava discussed a wide array of topics. He was also asked about what went into his decision to transfer.&quot;Ultimately for me it was me being back home and closer to my family while competing at the highest level,&quot; Iamaleava said on Thursday, via NBC Sports. Once I got that opportunity (to join UCLA) it was kinda a no brainier for me. I definitely could have handed it (my exit) in a better way, but I'm glad and I wouldn't change anything or how it happened.&quot;But I do want to address the Tennessee fans and let them know that this decision was nothing financial, and that it was strictly a family decision and me being close to my mom and whole family. I know that out there there's this narrative that people are running with. But all I can do is be me and focus on my future.&quot;According to ESPN, the quarterback and his former team were locked in contract negotiations on April 10. They were geared towards reworking his NIL deal from $2.4 million to $4 million per season. However, two days later, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel announced that the team would head in a different direction.The news sent shockwaves around the college football scene, and it began a landing spot check for the promising quarterback. Iamaleava eventually chose to take his talents to Los Angeles and play for the UCLA Bruins.Nico Iamaleava aiming for Big Ten success with UCLAThe UCLA Bruins are coming off a 5-7 regular season, including 3-6 in Big Ten play, and failed to qualify for a bowl game. Their campaign was derailed by a five-game losing streak after their Week 1 victory over the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.The Big Ten is stacked with strong teams like the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Indiana Hoosiers, Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions. Adding a top-tier quarterback in Nico Iamaleava could help the Bruins reduce the gulf in quality.Iamaleava was a key contributor to the Tennessee Volunteers breaking their playoff drought in the 2024 season. His addition could turn be a masterstroke for UCLA in its quest for college football relevancy.The Bruins will start the upcoming season versus the Utah Utes. Their other key games are against Penn State, Indiana, Ohio State, and their archrivals, the USC Trojans.