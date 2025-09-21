"This is embarrassing," Complete failure": Florida fans want Billy Napier fired after humiliating loss to Miami as Gators fall to 1-3

Florida fans intensified calls to fire Gators coach Billy Napier after Saturday's 26-7 loss to Miami. It was the third straight defeat for Florida this season and 1-3 overall, relegating them to 15th place in the 16-team SEC.

Ad

The Gators were in the game in the first three quarters and they had a chance to take the lead after Cormani McClain intercepted Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck in the Florida 48.

However, the Gators failed to capitalize on Beck's rare mistake, with quarterback DJ Lagway falling a yard short of a first down on 4th-and-3. Miami took advantage of this and scored 13 more points to keep its unbeaten streak intact.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans went ballistic on Napier on X, with one user calling the loss "embarrassing."

Ad

Trending

Matt Mckinney @MattyDjango @GatorsFB why the fuck haven’t we fired Billy Napier!! He should have been gone years ago! This is embarrassing

Ad

Florida Gators Trump @GatorsTrump Sleepy Scott Stricklin must fire Billy Napier, a complete and utter failure, IMMEDIATELY!

Ad

brandy👸🏾🎀 @_realbratt yeah fire billy napier ass asap !!!!

Ad

GATORGODDRVOODOOMUTHALODE @GATORDRVOODOO Billy must go. Fire the hc/oc Billy Napier. We were patient and gave him 4 years to return us to Our GATOR Standard. Billy has failed. Fire Billy Now! I am a GATOR fan since a child in 1975, a 2 time Alumnus, and Booster/Season Ticket Holder for 42 years. I’m a GATOR until death.

Ad

Gators SZN was blunt on its tweet, calling Napier a "clown" and the "worst coach in the program's history."

Florida Gators 🐊🔥 @gatorsszn BILLY NAPIER, YOU ARE LITERALLY THE WORST COACH IN FLORIDA HISTORY. GET THIS CLOWN OUT OF GAINESVILLE ASAP. 1-3 LOLOLOLLLLLOLL 😂😂😂

Ad

Another user wanted Napier and quarterback DJ Lagway deported immediately.

Ralph David AphroNappy @Abstract_Shawty Not only do I want Billy Napier fired, I want him AND DJ Lagway deported

Ad

Napier and Florida's offensive ineptitude were magnified in the Gators' defeat against Miami. They were held to 141 total yards and 0-of-13 on third downs — the worst showing by any FBS team since 2022.

Quarterback DJ Lagway completed 61 yards on 12-of-23 attempts and noted that they were unable to stack good plays altogether.

Florida extends NCAA-record scoring streak in loss to Miami

Florida had some consolation in its 26-7 loss to Miami. The Gators were able to extend their nationwide scoring streak to 465 games.

Ad

That streak, which began in the 1988 college football season, was in danger in the third quarter, as Florida wasn't able to score a field goal or a touchdown in the first 30 minutes

Worse, the Gators only accounted for 32 yards of offense on their first six drives. Julian Baugh made sure the scoring streak would continue, scoring on a seven-yard touchdown run to cap off an 80-yard drive that reduced the deficit to 13-7.

Ad

The score could've given some motivation for Florida to come up with more points and beat Miami, but its offense went south, going 29 yards the rest of the way.

Their defense was a lot worse in the fourth quarter when they allowed Miami to score 13 more points and pile up more misery for Florida/

The game could be the last clash for both teams due to the SEC's implementation of a nine-game conference schedule next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geoff Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.



As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.



Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.



His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan. Know More

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.