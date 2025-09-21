"This is embarrassing," Complete failure": Florida fans want Billy Napier fired after humiliating loss to Miami as Gators fall to 1-3

By Geoff
Modified Sep 21, 2025 04:43 GMT
Florida coach Billy Napier (Image Source: IMAGN)
Florida coach Billy Napier (Image Source: IMAGN)

Florida fans intensified calls to fire Gators coach Billy Napier after Saturday's 26-7 loss to Miami. It was the third straight defeat for Florida this season and 1-3 overall, relegating them to 15th place in the 16-team SEC.

Ad

The Gators were in the game in the first three quarters and they had a chance to take the lead after Cormani McClain intercepted Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck in the Florida 48.

However, the Gators failed to capitalize on Beck's rare mistake, with quarterback DJ Lagway falling a yard short of a first down on 4th-and-3. Miami took advantage of this and scored 13 more points to keep its unbeaten streak intact.

Fans went ballistic on Napier on X, with one user calling the loss "embarrassing."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Gators SZN was blunt on its tweet, calling Napier a "clown" and the "worst coach in the program's history."

Ad

Another user wanted Napier and quarterback DJ Lagway deported immediately.

Ad

Napier and Florida's offensive ineptitude were magnified in the Gators' defeat against Miami. They were held to 141 total yards and 0-of-13 on third downs — the worst showing by any FBS team since 2022.

Quarterback DJ Lagway completed 61 yards on 12-of-23 attempts and noted that they were unable to stack good plays altogether.

Florida extends NCAA-record scoring streak in loss to Miami

Florida had some consolation in its 26-7 loss to Miami. The Gators were able to extend their nationwide scoring streak to 465 games.

Ad

That streak, which began in the 1988 college football season, was in danger in the third quarter, as Florida wasn't able to score a field goal or a touchdown in the first 30 minutes

Worse, the Gators only accounted for 32 yards of offense on their first six drives. Julian Baugh made sure the scoring streak would continue, scoring on a seven-yard touchdown run to cap off an 80-yard drive that reduced the deficit to 13-7.

Ad

The score could've given some motivation for Florida to come up with more points and beat Miami, but its offense went south, going 29 yards the rest of the way.

Their defense was a lot worse in the fourth quarter when they allowed Miami to score 13 more points and pile up more misery for Florida/

The game could be the last clash for both teams due to the SEC's implementation of a nine-game conference schedule next season.

About the author
Geoff

Geoff

Twitter icon

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Know More

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Geoff
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications