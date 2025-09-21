"This is embarrassing," Complete failure": Florida fans want Billy Napier fired after humiliating loss to Miami as Gators fall to 1-3

Florida fans intensified calls to fire Gators coach Billy Napier after Saturday's 26-7 loss to Miami. It was the third straight defeat for Florida this season and 1-3 overall, relegating them to 15th place in the 16-team SEC.
The Gators were in the game in the first three quarters and they had a chance to take the lead after Cormani McClain intercepted Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck in the Florida 48.
However, the Gators failed to capitalize on Beck's rare mistake, with quarterback DJ Lagway falling a yard short of a first down on 4th-and-3. Miami took advantage of this and scored 13 more points to keep its unbeaten streak intact.
Fans went ballistic on Napier on X, with one user calling the loss "embarrassing."
Gators SZN was blunt on its tweet, calling Napier a "clown" and the "worst coach in the program's history."
Another user wanted Napier and quarterback DJ Lagway deported immediately.
Napier and Florida's offensive ineptitude were magnified in the Gators' defeat against Miami. They were held to 141 total yards and 0-of-13 on third downs — the worst showing by any FBS team since 2022.
Quarterback DJ Lagway completed 61 yards on 12-of-23 attempts and noted that they were unable to stack good plays altogether.
Florida extends NCAA-record scoring streak in loss to Miami
Florida had some consolation in its 26-7 loss to Miami. The Gators were able to extend their nationwide scoring streak to 465 games.
That streak, which began in the 1988 college football season, was in danger in the third quarter, as Florida wasn't able to score a field goal or a touchdown in the first 30 minutes
Worse, the Gators only accounted for 32 yards of offense on their first six drives. Julian Baugh made sure the scoring streak would continue, scoring on a seven-yard touchdown run to cap off an 80-yard drive that reduced the deficit to 13-7.
The score could've given some motivation for Florida to come up with more points and beat Miami, but its offense went south, going 29 yards the rest of the way.
Their defense was a lot worse in the fourth quarter when they allowed Miami to score 13 more points and pile up more misery for Florida/
The game could be the last clash for both teams due to the SEC's implementation of a nine-game conference schedule next season.
Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.