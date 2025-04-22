Quinn Ewers sat down with Jon Gruden to reflect on his football journey on Monday. At one point, Ewers opened up about his brief yet impactful time at Ohio State.

Ad

"The biggest thing I learned from [CJ Stroud] and Coach Day was, you know, kind of what it took to be a college quarterback," he said. [3:33 onwards] "Kind of what it meant to be who you are for your teammates. This was the first dose of college football I had."

In 2021, Ewers skipped his senior year of high school to enroll early at Ohio State. The reason? Texas law didn’t allow high school athletes to earn NIL money.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Me and my family had a pretty big opportunity in front of us,” he said.

That opportunity was a reported $1.4 million NIL deal, which is something too big to turn down.

But things didn’t go as planned. While Ewers cashed in on big money, he hardly saw the field. C.J. Stroud won the starting job, and Ewers found himself buried on the depth chart. Still, he doesn’t regret it.

Ad

“I wanted to have my support group around me to get the initial part of my career going off in the right direction, and then also being close to the fam, nice beating the home state,” Ewers said.

Ad

Eventually, the pull of home brought him back to the CFP-contending Longhorns.

Jon Gruden clowns Quinn Ewers over TikTok clip

Jon Gruden didn’t hold back when he stumbled upon one of Quinn Ewers’ old TikTok videos during their sit-down.

“What the hell is this?” Gruden asked the Texas QB. [00.08 onwards]

The clip, a leftover from a TikTok trend.

Ad

“All the NFL coaches and scouts and all the freaking GMs and owners are gonna see this, man,” Gruden said.

Ewers, clearly caught off guard, laughed it off but admitted he wasn’t expecting it to resurface.

“I should have known. I shouldn’t have let my girlfriend post it,” he said.

He quickly tried to downplay the moment, saying:

Ad

“It’s some TikTok trend. I don’t even have TikTok.”

“You gotta delete it, man,” Gruden said.

“They’re gonna love it, man,” Ewers countered. "They’re gonna see some personality."

The moment offered a light break and a peek at Quinn Ewers’ off-field side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sahil Goswami Sahil Goswami is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda pursuing a B.Tech in Information Technology.



Sahil worked as an NFL writer at EssentiallySports for 6 months and enjoys researching the ins and outs of the changing college sports landscape.



His favorite coach is Deion Sanders, and as such, he follows the Colorado Buffaloes closely. Seeing Travis Hunter come away with the Heisman just shows Sanders' acumen as a coach, especially with the competition between Hunter and Ashton Jeanty.



When not watching or writing about college sports, Sahil likes painting in his free time. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.