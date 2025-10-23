"This is groundbreaking": Kirk Herbstreit perplexed by SEC referee's suspension after series of complaints from Auburn - Georgia game

The Auburn Tigers versus the Georgia Bulldogs game was plagued by questionable calls and controversial occurrences. Ken Williamson, the head referee for the game, has been suspended permanently from officiating in the SEC.College football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has reacted to the suspension, and the former college football quarterback is perplexed. According to On3 Sports, Herbstreit said on the Pat McAfee Show,&quot;I do think that if a guy has consistently had rough outings where a league or a conference has to call coach or call an athletic director and basically apologize for a miss, and that happens at a regular rate, then I think this is, as you said, groundbreaking.&quot;Herbstreit continued,&quot;Can you guys remember anything like this, where a guy in the middle of the season is asked to like take a seat? I’ve never heard of anything like that.&quot;He concluded,&quot;I think you talk about holding players and coaches and everybody accountable, referees have always never really had to deal with that. Maybe in the offseason, but not in season. I think it’s an eye-opener. I’m a referee guy. I’m pro-referee. I think fans get way too emotional about it, but I’m interested to see what this leads to and if we end up, this is kind of like that first example and now you start to see it more and more, not just in college football, but all around sports.&quot;Williamson was suspended after SEC officials validated nine complaints. His suspension will likely serve as a precedent at the SEC and possibly across college football. Officials will need to be on their A game for the rest of the campaign as the collegiate scene enters its business end.What's next for Auburn and Georgia?The Auburn Tigers lost their next game after the Georgia Bulldogs matchup. That loss occurred against the Missouri Tigers, and the game went to double overtime before Missouri came out as 23-17 victors.Next up for the Auburn Tigers is a matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The game will be played in Arkansas as the Tigers look to end a four-game losing streak. Hugh Freeze's side hasn't won since their 31-15 triumph over the South Alabama Jaguars.The Georgia Bulldogs recorded an impressive home win over the Ole Miss Rebels in their first game after the controversial Auburn Tigers matchup. Gunner Stockton was sensational in the matchup between two college football playoff hopefuls.Next up for Kirby Smart's side is a matchup against the Florida Gators. The Gators might not be having the best of seasons, but they're always a tough opponent when the chips are down. Expect Stockton and Co. to leave it all on the Gridiron in the upcoming game at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.