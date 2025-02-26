"This guy is a beast": Fans hyped for Tetairoa McMillan at 2025 NFL Combine

College football fans are talking about Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan ahead of the 2025 NFL Combine. On Tuesday, the NFL tweeted that McMillan will have his chance to prove why he could be the No. 1 WR in the draft. The Combine kicks off Thursday at 3 p.m. EST on NFL Network.

McMillan goes by different nicknames—some call him “T-Mac,” others say he’s the best WR in the draft—but he prefers “Nalo.”

One fan hyped him up and wrote on X:

“This guy is a beast.”

“Next Puka. Save this tweet,” another added.

“Watched him play live and do it legit a stud in every way possible,” another commented.

“This guy looks like he's going to be special,” a fan commented.

While other fans wrote:

“Welcome to Dallas,” one wrote.

“Which team should he land with the best?” one wrote.

According to the NFL website, McMillan’s Next Gen Stats Score Breakdown ranks him among the top prospects:

Production Score: 84 (WR Rank: 2nd)

Athleticism Score (estimated): 77 (WR Rank: 13th)

Total Score: 86 (WR Rank: 3rd)

Tetairoa McMillan quickly made an impact in CFB

Tetairoa McMillan (4) celebrates a touchdown - Source: Imagn

Tetairoa McMillan born in Waimanalo, Hawaii, but he relocated to California at age 12, later shining as the University of Arizona’s top recruit. His freshman year impressed fans; he led all first-year players nationwide in receiving yards.

After coach Jedd Fisch left, McMillan decided to stay with the Wildcats and cemented his leadership. The 2024 season began with a stunning performance—10 catches, 304 yards and four touchdowns, setting a school record.

By the time the season got over, he was third in national receiving yards, claimed All-American honors and vied for the Biletnikoff Award. With his name now carved into Arizona’s legacy, McMillan prepares to test NFL defenses and build on a remarkable foundation.

