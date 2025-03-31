"This guy is so rare”: NFL draft analyst drops massive praise for Travis Hunter ahead of the 2025 draft

Travis Hunter is one of the most hyped-up players in this year's draft class. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner has been a weapon for Colorado on both sides of the ball. However, many wonder whether he'll continue doing so in the NFL.

While Hunter has expressed his desire and confidence to play on both sides of the ball, most individuals predict he wouldn't be able to do so.

Talking about this, during a Monday morning appearance on "Sports Center," college football analyst Jordan Reid said:

"My face light up when I get to talk about Travis Hunters because I believe this guy is so rare as a prospect. It's very rare that we see a player not only play on one side of the ball but also go over and transition to the other side and play as a full-time player. Average over 125 snaps a game.

"When you consider the players that have done that in years past, I think of Champ Bailey when he was coming out of Georgia in the late 90s, Charles Woodson, and even Chris Gamble when he was at Ohio State. But what we see with Travis Hunter is, I believe he's a defensive back on the next level that can sprinkle in a little bit as a wide receiver, but where his bread and butter is as a DB, nothing can be a game changer."

CFB analyst weighs in on Travis Hunter's potential position in the NFL

Travis Hunter has proven himself successful as a wide receiver and a cornerback in his college career. In 2024, he secured 92 catches and 14 touchdowns while having four interceptions, one forced fumble and 21 solo tackles.

Analyst Greg Cosell weighed in on what position Hunter will possibly be playing in the league.

"I personally believe that Travis Hunter will play corner. He went to the combine as a corner, which means to me that his advisors and maybe NFL teams said, 'Hey, you’re a corner.' But I think there will always be package plays for Travis Hunter as a receiver, but I think he’ll be a full-time corner."

The 2025 NFL draft is set to take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Apr. 24-26.

