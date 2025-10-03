"This is hella corny": Fans have wild reaction to Dan Lanning's pregame jab at Penn State to fire up Oregon players

By Geoff
Published Oct 03, 2025 04:41 GMT
Oregon coach Dan Lanning (Image Source: IMAGN)
Oregon coach Dan Lanning (Image Source: IMAGN)

College football fans wildly reacted to Oregon coach Dan Lanning's pregame jab at Penn State to motivate his players ahead of last Saturday's clash.

With more than 111,000 pro-Penn State fans shouting the infamous "We Are" chant at the stadium, Lanning was caught on camera giving a new spin on it.

“‘We Are about to get our a** kicked,’ is what they’re about say,” Lanning told his players before they marched on the stadium (per On3's X page).
also-read-trending Trending

Fans reacted to the short clip, with one user feeling that Lanning's pregame jab sounds sentimental.

Another fan quipped that the Oregon coach knew that he'd get viral whether he likes it or not, so he trolled Penn State's "We Are" chant.

A college football enthusiast poked fun at Lanning's quip and placed a reference on his failures to win big playoff games down the stretch.

Other fans defended Lanning and believed that some users failed to get the context of his mic'd up, pregame statement.

Dan Lanning silenced the critics and led Orgeon to a 30-24 double overtime win over Penn State in the highly-anticipated Big Ten Conference clash which has affected the AP Top 25 poll heading to Week 6 of the college football season.

The Ducks climbed four spots to No. 2 in the poll, dislodging the previous week's No. 2 Miami. It also relegated Penn State four spots to No. 7. Oregon is having a bye this week and will return to action on Oct. 11 against No. 8 Indiana.

Oregon HC Dan Lanning honors RB's redshirt request

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has allowed a prized transfer portal acquisition to redshirt the rest of the season.

Lanning made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that he honored the request of Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes, who is buried on the team's depth chart due to the fine performances of his teammates in the first five weeks of the season.

Running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples spoke about Hughes in an interview before the game against Penn State. Samples hailed the running back's willingness and maturity despite not getting the opportunities he's accustomed to.

Hughes, a preseason AP All-American, rushed for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 176 yards and two TDs during his stint with the Green Wave last season.

This season, however, Hughes could only produce 17 carries for 70 yards and two catches for 24 yards in Oregon's first four games. He didn't travel to Penn State last weekend.

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

