"This is hella corny": Fans have wild reaction to Dan Lanning's pregame jab at Penn State to fire up Oregon players

College football fans wildly reacted to Oregon coach Dan Lanning's pregame jab at Penn State to motivate his players ahead of last Saturday's clash.With more than 111,000 pro-Penn State fans shouting the infamous &quot;We Are&quot; chant at the stadium, Lanning was caught on camera giving a new spin on it.“‘We Are about to get our a** kicked,’ is what they’re about say,” Lanning told his players before they marched on the stadium (per On3's X page).Fans reacted to the short clip, with one user feeling that Lanning's pregame jab sounds sentimental.Another fan quipped that the Oregon coach knew that he'd get viral whether he likes it or not, so he trolled Penn State's &quot;We Are&quot; chant.Cali_Huncho @cali_hunchoLINKDude is always in it for the clicks 😂JayGotDaJuice @JayGotDaJuice__LINKClicks …Throne Spud @ThroneSpudLINKThis guy is proving more every day why having a psychopath as a head coach is probably a good thingA college football enthusiast poked fun at Lanning's quip and placed a reference on his failures to win big playoff games down the stretch.Twitch : T__Holden 🧙🏽‍♂️ @T__HoldenLINKTalks a lot for someone who hasn’t won nothingOther fans defended Lanning and believed that some users failed to get the context of his mic'd up, pregame statement.KBEZ23 @Kbez23LINKI mean, what’s he supposed to say? “Go out there &amp; give it your best shot” 🤣😭 Dude is a motivator &amp; I’m here for it. The more he gets hated on, the more i appreciate having him as my Head Coach.Jeff @tsanmanLINKHell yeah! Love himJustin @SaySco2QuackLINKI fuc*** love my coach man. FEBU! 🦆nick5jay @nick5jayLINKLanning is a front runner.Niko Aliu 🦆 🦅 🇺🇸🤙🏼 @Balance808LINKBest coach in college and maybe proDan Lanning silenced the critics and led Orgeon to a 30-24 double overtime win over Penn State in the highly-anticipated Big Ten Conference clash which has affected the AP Top 25 poll heading to Week 6 of the college football season.The Ducks climbed four spots to No. 2 in the poll, dislodging the previous week's No. 2 Miami. It also relegated Penn State four spots to No. 7. Oregon is having a bye this week and will return to action on Oct. 11 against No. 8 Indiana.Oregon HC Dan Lanning honors RB's redshirt requestOregon coach Dan Lanning has allowed a prized transfer portal acquisition to redshirt the rest of the season.Lanning made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that he honored the request of Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes, who is buried on the team's depth chart due to the fine performances of his teammates in the first five weeks of the season.Running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples spoke about Hughes in an interview before the game against Penn State. Samples hailed the running back's willingness and maturity despite not getting the opportunities he's accustomed to.Hughes, a preseason AP All-American, rushed for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 19 passes for 176 yards and two TDs during his stint with the Green Wave last season.This season, however, Hughes could only produce 17 carries for 70 yards and two catches for 24 yards in Oregon's first four games. He didn't travel to Penn State last weekend.