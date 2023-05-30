"This kid looks different" Alabama QB commit Julian Sayin impresses during Adidas 'QB Retreat'

Julian Sayin committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide in November. The five-star quarterback is the fourth member of the program's class of 2024, and he hasn't stopped bringing out top-quality performances since then.

The quarterback participated in the annual Steve Clarkson "The QB Retreat," which began Sunday. His exceptional showing caught the eye of many, with some college counselors saying,

"This kid looks different."

Just a week ago, he participated at the San Diego Super 7, showcasing an incredible performance. It came as no surprise to witness him again showcasing his exceptional skills, delivering remarkable throws all over the field.

Sayin demonstrated the quickest release, remarkable accuracy and impressive arm strength. He possesses excellent ball control, delivering tight spirals consistently and showcasing the ability to release the ball from various arm angles.

Physically, he has been making notable progress, as he has gained substantial weight during the offseason, allowing him to fill out his frame. As a result, his throws have gained more velocity and power with better precision.

"The QB Retreat," sponsored by Adidas, united elite quarterbacks hailing from various parts of the country. The event provided a relaxed environment for the quarterbacks, allowing each individual to decide the number of repetitions they wished to take.

Julian Sayin scouting report

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 195 pounds, Julian Sayin is a pro-style quarterback who has the potential to secure early playing opportunity at the collegiate level. The comparison has already been drawn to Bryce Young, which naturally amplifies the excitement.

In his junior season, he had an impressive 66% completion percentage, throwing 27 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also amassed over 2,000 passing yards, guiding the Carlsbad Lancers to both an Avocado League title and an outstanding 10-2 record.

Sayin has a remarkable ability to evade edge rushers and skillfully maneuver within the pocket. His capacity to move past the pressure and effectively step up in the pocket is undoubtedly impressive. This evidently elevates him among his pairs in the role.

He possesses impressive mechanical prowess, especially for a high school quarterback. He exhibits the ability to release the ball quickly, maintains excellent balance and rhythm and possesses a remarkable ability to generate spin on his throws.

Undoubtedly, Sayin could be the next big thing in the quarterback role for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The program has had an impressive succession of quarterbacks in the last few years, and the Carlsbad, California, native could be the one to continue the story.

