“This kids dad should be ashamed”: CFB fans react as Tulane opts out of running to get Nico Iamaleava amid NIL fiasco

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 15, 2025 23:23 GMT
Nico Iamaleava entered the CFB offseason seemingly poised to be the long-term starting quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers. However, due to a contractual impasse, the promising shot caller has entered the transfer portal.

Iamaleava is now the prized asset of the transfer portal and an enticing pick for teams looking for a QB1. Tulane was one of the teams initially linked with Iamaleava, but the program has seemingly backed out of negotiations.

According to Pete Nakos of On3, Tulane will not be recruiting the QB. The CFB analyst said,

"Tulane is pulling out of Tennessee transfer QB Nico Iamaleava's portal recruitment."
The news had CFB fans reacting to the former Tennessee Volunteers QB's situation:

A fan added, "They're trying to blackball buddy lol. This used to happen behind the scenes and now it’s happening publicly lol."

Another said, "It’s going to suck when the family finally takes responsibility for this chaos in three years"

A few fans had suggestions on his next team. They said:

A fan added, "Hope he goes to Texas State Southern Baptist University College."

Another chipped in saying, "Welcome to South Alabama, young man."

Which teams have been linked to Nico Iamaleava?

At least two teams have been credited with interest in Nico Iamaleava since he entered the transfer portal. These teams are the North Carolina Tar Heels and Tulane Green Wave. However, both teams have seemingly buckled at his $4 million per year asking price, instead opting to explore more affordable options.

Furthermore, On3 Sports views UCLA, USC, Texas Tech, Colorado, Arizona State, Notre Dame, Maryland and Oregon as possible landing spots for the 6-foot-6 shot caller. The fact that Iamaleava left Tennessee under a cloud doesn't mean that he's less regarded in college football circles.

On3 Sports identifies UCLA and USC as Iamaleava's likeliest landing spots. The dual-threat quarterback is a California native, and the switch to familiar surroundings could be enticing. Additionally, both programs are wealthy enough to give him a suitable financial package compared to what he earned at Tennessee. It's only a matter of whether Iamaleava and his camp are ready to make the move.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

