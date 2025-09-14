"This outfit is UNREAL": CFB fans react as Carson Beck's sister Kylie wows in sparkly green dress for Miami vs. South Florida showdown

College football fans were amazed at Carson Beck's sister, Kylie, who wore a sparkly green dress for the Miami-South Florida game on Saturday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.Beck, a former Georgia Bulldogs cheerleader, rocked in her outfit for the day, flaunting the colors of the Hurricanes to show her support for her quarterback brother. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKylie Beck posted the photos on her Instagram page that left fans mesmerized. A college football enthusiast reacted to the pictures and was left in awe of what the Instagram model wore.&quot;This outfit is UNREAL,&quot; the fan commented on Kylie Beck's post titled &quot;Eye of the storm&quot;.Reaction to Kylie Beck's outfit (Image Source: @kyliebeck/Instagram)Other fans felt Kylie Beck carried the outfit exceptionally well.Kylie Beck fan reactions (Image Source: @kyliebeck/Instagram)Kylie Beck was in the stadium to watch his brother lead the No. 5-ranked Miami to a 49-12 win over No. 18 South Florida to remain unbeaten in three games.Carson Beck completed 23 of 28 passes for 340 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Hurricanes, who notched their second-straight lopsided victory following the closely-fought season-opener against ACC foe Notre Dame.Miami blows away South Florida to secure 3-0 startMiami played all-around football to earn a decisive, 37-point win over South Florida on Saturday to keep in step with other highly-ranked teams in the AP Top 25 poll.The Hurricanes limited the Bulls to six points in the first three quarters and scored 35 points to move to 3-0.Miami's offense finished the game with 576 total yards and 27 first downs while its defense frustrated South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown all night long. Brown was limited to 274 passing yards on 20-of-36 attempts with one touchdown and one interception.Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr ran for 120 yards in 16 carries and scored two touchdowns. Carson Beck also had one rushing touchdown to go along with his dominant performance at center.Girard Pringle Jr also had one rushing touchdown for the Hurricanes.Wide receiver Joshua Moore caught two touchdowns and 61 receiving yards throughout the game and CharMar Brown also came up with one TD.Miami coach Mario Cristobal said that his players knew what was at stake in this clash with South Florida and they took it personally.&quot;There was a lot of motivation going into this thing, besides the fact that they were (a) ranked football team,&quot; Cristobal said. &quot;But it's an in-state game, and you have to play at your very best because you're never all the way out of these games.&quot;Miami will aim for a 4-0 start against struggling Florida (1-2) on Sept. 20 at Hard Rock Stadium while South Florida (2-1) takes on South Carolina State (2-1).