"This is a perfect litmus test": Insider breaks down Kalen DeBoer's biggest hurdle early in 2025 season

Kalen DeBoer is preparing for his second season as the coach of Alabama. DeBoer joined the Crimson Tide ahead of the 2024 season after a successful stint with the Washington Huskies.

With the 2025 campaign a few months away, there are a lot of eyes on DeBoer and his team. College football insider Jake Crain of "Crain & Co." has his sights on a specific Alabama game early in the regular season.

"I know this game (Florida State vs. Alabama) only comes in at 10, but both these teams have to have it, and both these fan bases feel like they have to have this first week," Crain said on Friday. "I love the matchup for Bama just quickly, I think this is a perfect litmus test to get them some quality competition.

"Say what you want about Florida State, they got some talented athletes running around. Florida State's roster isn't better than Alabama's. Alabama should win the game but it's a game that you go win at Florida State if you're an Alabama. You don't feel bad after it. This is FSU."

The Tide will start the season on the road when they face the Florida State Seminoles on Aug. 30. They'll be favored as they'll aim to lay down a marker for the rest of their campaign.

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama have a tricky 2025 schedule

Kalen DeBoer's team likely favors its chances against the Seminoles, but its schedule is filled with tricky opponents. The Alabama Crimon Tide's standout opponents are the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, LSU Tigers and Oklahoma Sooners.

The Tide will visit the Bulldogs in their fourth game. It's expected to be a dicey matchup for DeBoer and Co. as they'll face a Kirby Smart-coached squad. Both teams have had their battles over the past decade, and it might go down to the wire.

Another intriguing game is the clash with the Volunteers. They reached the College Football Playoff last season and still have a formidable roster despite the departure Nico Iamaleava.

The last two tricky games of Alabama are against the Tigers and Sooners. These matchups will happen in back-to-back weeks, and DeBoer needs to be in peak motivating mode to get the best out of his team in these must-win games.

