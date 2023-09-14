"This week, of course, they’re going to hate” - Deion Sanders' son Shedeur Sanders claps back at Colorado's critics

Shedeur Sanders has suddenly become a favorite for the Heisman Trophy, after throwing 906 yards with six touchdown passes and no interceptions in only two games so far. The young signal-caller has completed 77.5% of his passes and has a passer rating of 185.

Shedeur was instrumental in Colorado's 45-42 victory over TCU in Week 1, and his 510 yards were a school single-game yardage record. In Week 2, while he struggled a bit during the first half against the Nebraska defense, he blasted off during the second half and helped the Buffaloes secure the 36-14 victory over the Cornhuskers.

Despite their incredible success in the first two weeks of college football, some people still don't believe the Boulder school is the real deal. Shedeur Sanders had a message for the doubters after Week 2's victory:

“Well, the critics, they are going to hate regardless. They found a way to hate on us last week, and we was doing it last week. So this week, of course, they’re going to hate,”

In Week 3, Colorado faces local rivals Colorado State in what will be probably the easiest matchup of the season for Deion Sanders' men. Coach Prime has stated before the media, that the challenge is to guard against complacency in the easier encounters and not get hanged up on previous glories.

Deion Sanders on facing another black HC

Deion Sanders is one of the few African-American head coaches in college sports, with the majority of HC positions being occupied by white males. According to the Associated Press, only around 9% of HC positions are held by African Americans.

The Week 3 encounter between the Colorado schools is a special one for Deion Sanders, as it pits him against another black head coach Jay Norvell. When asked about it, he had this to say:

“What I hear, I haven’t met this gentleman, but I hear he’s a good man, I know he’s a great coach. He has those guys playing hard. I like that. I’m glad he said that, I like that.”

He also expressed some regrets at the fact that when black coaches face each other, one of them has to lose:

“Unfortunately, one of the brothers got to lose. When you face another black head coach, unfortunately, and you want to see us win. I mean, that’s the thing, but besides that, it’s just tremendous getting this opportunity and allowing the nation to see that we are more than capable of doing a sufficient and a great job,”

You can watch Colorado vs. Colorado State this Saturday at 10 p.m. EST on ESPN and stream it through FuboTV