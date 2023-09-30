The Colorado Buffaloes are getting ready to battle against the eighth-ranked USC Trojans in Week 5 of the Pac-12 Conference action. However, they are changing up their uniform for this game and are prepared to wear their gray jerseys.

The uniform features an all-gray look with white lettering and numbers with their black helmets, and looks a lot sleeker heading into a nationally televised game against an incredible opponent inside Folsom Field.

However, social media has been quick to jump to the fact that this is going to be a tough matchup and are clowning on the uniform ahead of the game.

It will be interesting to see both teams hoping to flex their muscles going into this extremely solid matchup.

What can the Colorado Buffaloes do to win this game against the USC Trojans?

While a lot of the college football prognosticators have chosen the USC Trojans to win this game as a 21.5-point road favorite, there are some things that the Colorado Buffaloes can do in their gray jerseys to win as massive underdogs.

One of the more critical keys will be to control the time of possession. The USC Trojans are averaging 55 points per game, which is the most in college football entering Week 5.

If they are able to keep the Trojans offense on the sideline, that will give quarterback Caleb Williams and the rest of their talented skill position players fewer chances to get momentum. It will also be a huge plus as the Buffaloes offense is their biggest strength and keeping them on the field will be a huge plus for the program.

Another obvious key for the Buffs would be to keep quarterback Shedeur Sanders upright. He has been sacked 22 times through his first four games this season and seven times last week against the Oregon Ducks.

The offensive line is something that coach Deion Sanders needs to improve throughout the recruiting process during the upcoming offseason, but they can protect a bit better against a weaker defensive line in Southern California.

One of the issues with Shedeur Sanders is that he holds onto the football a little too long at times and that is going to make situations where he has pressure coming turn into even more sacks.

If they can control those two things, the Buffaloes have a chance to win and knock off a tough team.