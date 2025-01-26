Three powerhouse programs that might seek transfer WR Jayden Thomas

Even the strongest programs are seeking new blood in the transfer portal, and after four seasons at Notre Dame, wide receiver Jayden Thomas could be one of the top targets.

Over the past three seasons, Thomas has shown flashes of potential but appears to have been buried on the depth chart at Notre Dame. That said, several top-tier programs could benefit from adding Thomas to their rosters.

Thomas has recorded 64 catches for 838 yards and seven touchdowns during his college career. As a redshirt freshman in 2022, he posted 25 catches for 361 yards, but his production has declined in each of the last two seasons.

Despite this, his skill set may attract interest from some of the nation’s top programs. Here are three powerhouse teams that might pursue Thomas.

3 powerhouse programs that might go for WR Jayden Thomas

Florida State coach Mike Norvell might want to nab Jayden Thomas from the portal. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. Georgia Bulldogs

This is really a question of the role Thomas is seeking. If he wants certainty of playing time and a set number of targets, this might not be the best fit. However, Thomas is from Georgia and might choose to finish his college career with the in-state school.

Georgia's receiving corps took a step back in 2024, and Thomas could fill a similar role to the one he had at Notre Dame.

Georgia's top two receivers were seniors, and Thomas could easily be a rotational player on the Bulldogs’ roster. If staying close to home and playing for a team with another potential CFP berth is a priority, Georgia could be a good fit for Thomas.

2. North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina was the first school to recruit Thomas seriously out of high school. With new head coach Bill Belichick in charge, who has a knack for getting the most out of slot receivers, Thomas could find success with the Tar Heels.

This would be an interesting opportunity for Thomas to return closer to home, start fresh with a new program and coach and earn a shot at a bigger role.

North Carolina's top four receivers were either seniors or, in the case of Omarrion Hampton, a likely NFL Draft pick. Thomas could see meaningful playing time under Belichick’s guidance, which might be an attractive opportunity for him.

1. Florida State Seminoles

Florida State was one of the teams originally involved in Thomas’s recruitment. Unlike most of those teams, however, as a 2-10 squad, the Seminoles could certainly benefit from immediate help at receiver. Florida State’s only three receivers with over 16 catches were all seniors.

The proximity to home and the potential for playing time could give Florida State a strong shot at landing Thomas.

While the Seminoles' 2-10 season would be a concern, they have assembled enough talent to at least be competitive in the ACC and potentially secure a spot in the CFP.

What do you think of the three power programs that might go after Jayden Thomas? Share your take on Thomas below in our comments section!

